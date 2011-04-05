South Park

Where Is Your Brother?

Season 15 E 3 • 05/11/2011

Ike answers his call-to-arms, while Mr. Mackey grills Kyle.

01:17

Awkward!!!
South ParkS15 E2

Funnybot's latest stand-up set really kills.
05/04/2011
01:54

Shut Up Tyler Perry
South ParkS15 E2

The boys make a desperate attempt to talk with Funnybot.
05/04/2011
01:42

Logic Loop
South ParkS15 E2

The boys finally figure out a way to stop Funnybot.
05/04/2011
01:35

OH LERRRRD!
South ParkS15 E2

The boys bury the worst thing ever to happen to comedy.
05/04/2011
02:05

A Sausage Maker Buys a Box of Cereal
South ParkS15 E2

Germany is enraged over being voted the "Least Funny People" in the world.
05/04/2011
00:58

Let it Go, Mackey
South ParkS15 E3

Mr. Mackey learns that his father's killer has finally met his fate.
05/11/2011
01:04

I Am A Tooth
South ParkS15 E3

The Kindergartners practice for their play, but Tooth Decay skips out.
05/11/2011
01:20

His Name's Tooth Decay
South ParkS15 E3

Mr. Mackey's play rehearsal continues to have problems.
05/11/2011
01:14

Like a Flower Breaking Wind
South ParkS15 E3

Canadians continue to panic as news of the kidnapping spreads.
05/11/2011
01:19

You May Eat the Sandwich Now
South ParkS15 E3

In this time of ultimate Canadian peril, Ike opens his Box of Faith.
05/11/2011
01:22

01:22

Native Canadians
South ParkS15 E3

Mr. Mackey loses it, while Scott the Dick leads Ike to the Native Canadians.
05/11/2011
01:22

I AM TOOTH DECAY!
South ParkS15 E3

The Canadians finally face off with the Princess' kidnapper.
05/11/2011
01:27

Sir Ike Broflovski
South ParkS15 E3

The Royal Canadian Wedding finally finishes according to tradition.
05/11/2011
01:22

Famous for 2 Months
South ParkS15 E5

The boys get sucked into Sara McLachlan's melodramatic commercial.
05/12/2011
02:10

Crack Baby Ward
South ParkS15 E5

Kyle questions Cartman's motives for volunteering.
05/12/2011
01:11

We Could Really Use You
South ParkS15 E5

Kyle discovers what Cartman's crew is really up to.
05/12/2011
01:23

Boom Boom Pow
South ParkS15 E5

Cartman recruites Kyle for his latest money making scheme.
05/12/2011
02:25

Recruiting Babies
South ParkS15 E5

Cartman and Butters pay a visit to the home of a future player, while Kyle attempts to explain himself.
05/12/2011
00:51

Sorry Skippy
South ParkS15 E5

Kyle struggles with the ethics of his new job.
05/12/2011
01:22

Slash is Everywhere
South ParkS15 E5

The CBAA tries to book Slash, while Kyle lays out his plans for an orphanage.
05/12/2011