South Park

Bill Cosby is Here to See You

Season 18 E 10 • 12/10/2014

Bill Cosby recruits Kyle and his hashtag for the big Holiday Special.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

00:43

Cue The Hologram!
South ParkS18 E9

Iggy Azalea performs with a hologram of Michael Jackson.
12/03/2014
01:11

Please Welcome "Cartman Bra"
South ParkS18 E9

Cartman's online personality stops by the Wendy William's Show.
12/03/2014
01:51

Lorde Performs Live
South ParkS18 E9

Lorde takes the stage for an acoustic performance... and it doesn't go well.
12/03/2014
01:56

It's Not About Music
South ParkS18 E9

At home, Randy sees the consequences of Lorde's performance and calls the Record Producer to try and fix it.
12/03/2014
01:24

Lorde's Hologram
South ParkS18 E9

The Record Producer reveals the truth about the music industry... and Lorde's place in it.
12/03/2014
01:08

"Cartman Bra" in the Classroom
South ParkS18 E9

Kyle's presentation in class is interrupted by Cartman Bra's commentary.
12/03/2014
01:07

You Slept With Tupac?!?
South ParkS18 E9

Randy catches Sharon with Tupac's hologram. Meanwhile, the Record Producer recruits "Cartman Bra" to lead the next chapter in American culture.
12/03/2014
01:37

I've Got Your Son, Lorde
South ParkS18 E10

The Record Producer takes Stan and Kyle hostage. Meanwhile, the South Park Police arrive to deal with Tupac's hologram.
12/10/2014
00:57

Whew, That Was Hard
South ParkS18 E10

Randy finally tells Shelley the truth about his secret identity as Lorde.
12/10/2014
01:34

#SaveTheLivingRoom
South ParkS18 E10

Kyle mourns the loss of the living room, and tries to create change through social media.
12/10/2014
01:05

Bill Cosby is Here to See You
South ParkS18 E10

Bill Cosby recruits Kyle and his hashtag for the big Holiday Special.
12/10/2014
01:03

Did You Choke Him?
South ParkS18 E10

Randy goes to the police to get help with the hologram conspiracy.
12/10/2014
01:15

Blumpkin Catchers
South ParkS18 E10

Cartman Bra provides commentary during the Record Producer's meeting.
12/10/2014
01:49

ALLEGEDLY!!
South ParkS18 E10

At the police station, Randy teams up with Michael Jackson's hologram. Meanwhile, Kyle confronts Ike and the other kindergartners.
12/10/2014
01:04

A Black Guy Walked Into The Police Station
South ParkS18 E10

Tupac's hologram pays a visit to the South Park Police.
12/10/2014
01:21

Lorde Is My Dad
South ParkS18 E10

After trying to confront Cartman Bra, Stan finally reveals the truth about his dad.
12/10/2014
00:45

Kurt Cobain's Hologram
South ParkS18 E10

During the holiday special, Kurt Cobain sings "Up On The Housetop".
12/10/2014
00:39

Iggy and Elvis Duet
South ParkS18 E10

Iggy Azalea and Elvis Presley's hologram share a tune about Christmas.
12/10/2014
01:03

Meh
South ParkS18 E10

The Record Producer shares his story about when he became a grandpa.
12/10/2014
01:03

Bill Cosby and Taylor Swift Duet
South ParkS18 E10

The holiday special continues with Bill Cosby and Taylor Swift's rendition of "It's Snowing Out There". Meanwhile, Cartman Bra starts to trend outside the TV.
12/10/2014
01:02

Okay Okay... Go Ahead!
South ParkS18 E10

The South Park Police recount a confrontation between Tupac and Michael Jackson.... then Cartman Bra "trendscends".
12/10/2014