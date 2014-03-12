South Park
Did You Choke Him?
Season 18 E 10 • 12/10/2014
Randy goes to the police to get help with the hologram conspiracy.
More
Watching
01:11
Please Welcome "Cartman Bra"South ParkS18 E9
Cartman's online personality stops by the Wendy William's Show.
12/03/2014
01:51
Lorde Performs LiveSouth ParkS18 E9
Lorde takes the stage for an acoustic performance... and it doesn't go well.
12/03/2014
01:56
It's Not About MusicSouth ParkS18 E9
At home, Randy sees the consequences of Lorde's performance and calls the Record Producer to try and fix it.
12/03/2014
01:24
Lorde's HologramSouth ParkS18 E9
The Record Producer reveals the truth about the music industry... and Lorde's place in it.
12/03/2014
01:08
"Cartman Bra" in the ClassroomSouth ParkS18 E9
Kyle's presentation in class is interrupted by Cartman Bra's commentary.
12/03/2014
01:07
You Slept With Tupac?!?South ParkS18 E9
Randy catches Sharon with Tupac's hologram. Meanwhile, the Record Producer recruits "Cartman Bra" to lead the next chapter in American culture.
12/03/2014
01:37
I've Got Your Son, LordeSouth ParkS18 E10
The Record Producer takes Stan and Kyle hostage. Meanwhile, the South Park Police arrive to deal with Tupac's hologram.
12/10/2014
00:57
Whew, That Was HardSouth ParkS18 E10
Randy finally tells Shelley the truth about his secret identity as Lorde.
12/10/2014
01:34
#SaveTheLivingRoomSouth ParkS18 E10
Kyle mourns the loss of the living room, and tries to create change through social media.
12/10/2014
01:05
Bill Cosby is Here to See YouSouth ParkS18 E10
Bill Cosby recruits Kyle and his hashtag for the big Holiday Special.
12/10/2014
01:03
Did You Choke Him?South ParkS18 E10
Randy goes to the police to get help with the hologram conspiracy.
12/10/2014
01:15
Blumpkin CatchersSouth ParkS18 E10
Cartman Bra provides commentary during the Record Producer's meeting.
12/10/2014
01:49
ALLEGEDLY!!South ParkS18 E10
At the police station, Randy teams up with Michael Jackson's hologram. Meanwhile, Kyle confronts Ike and the other kindergartners.
12/10/2014
01:04
A Black Guy Walked Into The Police StationSouth ParkS18 E10
Tupac's hologram pays a visit to the South Park Police.
12/10/2014
01:21
Lorde Is My DadSouth ParkS18 E10
After trying to confront Cartman Bra, Stan finally reveals the truth about his dad.
12/10/2014
00:45
Kurt Cobain's HologramSouth ParkS18 E10
During the holiday special, Kurt Cobain sings "Up On The Housetop".
12/10/2014
00:39
Iggy and Elvis DuetSouth ParkS18 E10
Iggy Azalea and Elvis Presley's hologram share a tune about Christmas.
12/10/2014
01:03
MehSouth ParkS18 E10
The Record Producer shares his story about when he became a grandpa.
12/10/2014
01:03
Bill Cosby and Taylor Swift DuetSouth ParkS18 E10
The holiday special continues with Bill Cosby and Taylor Swift's rendition of "It's Snowing Out There". Meanwhile, Cartman Bra starts to trend outside the TV.
12/10/2014
01:02
Okay Okay... Go Ahead!South ParkS18 E10
The South Park Police recount a confrontation between Tupac and Michael Jackson.... then Cartman Bra "trendscends".
12/10/2014