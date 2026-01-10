South America

Mom's Such a Bitch

Season 29 • 10/15/2026

Now that Randy looks so much younger, he gets enrolled as a student at South America Elementary.

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02:10

A Case of Beastiality
South AmericaS29

Frustration boils over at the stotch household and Stephen finally calls the FBI to report his crimes. Meanwhile, Butters returns home and gets grounded.
10/01/2026
01:23

Billionaires in the Backyard
South AmericaS29

Fed up with the billionaires, Butters calls an exterminator.
10/01/2026
01:03

Bullshit Cowboy
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Nothing says America like beef from South America.
10/29/2026
01:24

Butters' Happy Place
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Butters is frustrated about the data center in his backyard and flips out during a school presentation.
10/01/2026
01:38

Completely Ruth-less
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As the boys plead with the local rancher to keep the beef in South America, a rival steakhouse arrives to take all the cattle to
10/29/2026
02:01

Cow Spa
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At the local cattle Ranch, the boys and Randy discover why the beef prices are so high.
10/29/2026
01:47

Dog Poop
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The boys finally get a glimpse of how things will change in November.
10/29/2026
02:50

Escaping the Backrooms of Sephora
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Stan and Kyle rescue Ike and Cartman from the Backrooms and the Manager of Sephora.
10/15/2026
01:51

I Like That On My Face
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Cartman takes Ike to the Mall to prepare for the biggest Aura Battle of the school year.
10/15/2026
01:38

I Thought This Was South America
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The Aura Battle goes cringe.
10/15/2026
01:27

I Want South American Beef
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The demand for South American Beef by true American Patriots causes a shortage across the country.
10/29/2026
01:43

Ike Wins the Aura Battle
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Ike faces-off against Noah Bailey in an Aura Battle.
10/15/2026
01:44

Let's Save Our School
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Back at school, the boys realize that they will never enjoy tacos, Salisbury steak, or sloppy joes unless they can convince the rest of the school to stand up for their right to eat beef.
10/29/2026
01:29

Mom's Such a Bitch
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Now that Randy looks so much younger, he gets enrolled as a student at South America Elementary.
10/15/2026
01:34

No More Beef
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Stan and Randy work out their differences and devise a plan to save South American Beef.
10/29/2026
01:30

No More Salisbury Steak
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After another terrible cafeteria lunch, the boys and Randy develop a plan to bring beef back to the school and South America.
10/29/2026
02:14

Proper Billionaire Etiquette
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The Mayor of Billionaire Weenietown teaches Proper Billionaire Etiquette to the most recent arrivals.
10/01/2026
02:36

Sloppy Joes
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Sloppy Joe Day is ruined when Cartman gets to the cafeteria and learns the true cost of soaring beef prices.
10/29/2026
02:41

Stan Goes to the Backrooms
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Stan takes Wendy to Sephora and gets lost in the store.
10/15/2026
01:24

What Did You Do, Randy?
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Randy comes home with a brand-new look.
10/15/2026