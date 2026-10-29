South America
I Want South American Beef
Season 29 • 10/29/2026
The demand for South American Beef by true American Patriots causes a shortage across the country.
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01:38
Completely Ruth-lessSouth AmericaS29
As the boys plead with the local rancher to keep the beef in South America, a rival steakhouse arrives to take all the cattle to
10/29/2026
02:01
Cow SpaSouth AmericaS29
At the local cattle Ranch, the boys and Randy discover why the beef prices are so high.
10/29/2026
01:47
Dog PoopSouth AmericaS29
The boys finally get a glimpse of how things will change in November.
10/29/2026
02:50
Escaping the Backrooms of SephoraSouth AmericaS29
Stan and Kyle rescue Ike and Cartman from the Backrooms and the Manager of Sephora.
10/15/2026
01:27
I Want South American BeefSouth AmericaS29
The demand for South American Beef by true American Patriots causes a shortage across the country.
10/29/2026
01:44
Let's Save Our SchoolSouth AmericaS29
Back at school, the boys realize that they will never enjoy tacos, Salisbury steak, or sloppy joes unless they can convince the rest of the school to stand up for their right to eat beef.
10/29/2026
01:34
No More BeefSouth AmericaS29
Stan and Randy work out their differences and devise a plan to save South American Beef.
10/29/2026
01:30
No More Salisbury SteakSouth AmericaS29
After another terrible cafeteria lunch, the boys and Randy develop a plan to bring beef back to the school and South America.
10/29/2026
02:36
Sloppy JoesSouth AmericaS29
Sloppy Joe Day is ruined when Cartman gets to the cafeteria and learns the true cost of soaring beef prices.
10/29/2026