South America

No More Salisbury Steak

Season 29 • 10/29/2026

After another terrible cafeteria lunch, the boys and Randy develop a plan to bring beef back to the school and South America.

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01:03

Bullshit Cowboy
South AmericaS29

Nothing says America like beef from South America.
10/29/2026
01:38

Completely Ruth-less
South AmericaS29

As the boys plead with the local rancher to keep the beef in South America, a rival steakhouse arrives to take all the cattle to
10/29/2026
02:01

Cow Spa
South AmericaS29

At the local cattle Ranch, the boys and Randy discover why the beef prices are so high.
10/29/2026
01:47

Dog Poop
South AmericaS29

The boys finally get a glimpse of how things will change in November.
10/29/2026
02:50

Escaping the Backrooms of Sephora
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Stan and Kyle rescue Ike and Cartman from the Backrooms and the Manager of Sephora.
10/15/2026
01:27

I Want South American Beef
South AmericaS29

The demand for South American Beef by true American Patriots causes a shortage across the country.
10/29/2026
01:44

Let's Save Our School
South AmericaS29

Back at school, the boys realize that they will never enjoy tacos, Salisbury steak, or sloppy joes unless they can convince the rest of the school to stand up for their right to eat beef.
10/29/2026
01:34

No More Beef
South AmericaS29

Stan and Randy work out their differences and devise a plan to save South American Beef.
10/29/2026
01:30

No More Salisbury Steak
South AmericaS29

After another terrible cafeteria lunch, the boys and Randy develop a plan to bring beef back to the school and South America.
10/29/2026
02:36

Sloppy Joes
South AmericaS29

Sloppy Joe Day is ruined when Cartman gets to the cafeteria and learns the true cost of soaring beef prices.
10/29/2026
01:24

What Did You Do, Randy?
South AmericaS29

Randy comes home with a brand-new look.
10/15/2026