I Don't Sound Like That

Watching
01:38
Completely Ruth-lessSouth AmericaS29
As the boys plead with the local rancher to keep the beef in South America, a rival steakhouse arrives to take all the cattle to
10/29/2026
01:28
Heated RivalrySouth AmericaS29
Tweek and Craig get get advanced to AAA tier and star in a promotional commercial for South America Club Sports.
11/11/2026
02:21
I Know How You FeelSouth AmericaS29
When Craig freaks out about is future, Tweek is there to help him.
11/11/2026
01:44
Let's Save Our SchoolSouth AmericaS29
Back at school, the boys realize that they will never enjoy tacos, Salisbury steak, or sloppy joes unless they can convince the rest of the school to stand up for their right to eat beef.
10/29/2026
02:36
Missed AnniversarySouth AmericaS29
The kids feel horrible they forgot Tweek and Craig's anniversary. Cartman tries to make Tweek feel better, but makes the situation worse.
11/11/2026
01:30
No More Salisbury SteakSouth AmericaS29
After another terrible cafeteria lunch, the boys and Randy develop a plan to bring beef back to the school and South America.
10/29/2026
01:55
This is Club Sports (Montage)South AmericaS29
Tweek and his parents experience their first day in Club Sports.
11/11/2026
01:21
We Are Fucking BACK!South AmericaS29
Mr. Garrison and PC Principal announce some big changes to South America Elementary.
11/11/2026