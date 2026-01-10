South America
Ike Wins the Aura Battle
Season 29 • 10/15/2026
Ike faces-off against Noah Bailey in an Aura Battle.
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02:10
A Case of BeastialitySouth AmericaS29
Frustration boils over at the stotch household and Stephen finally calls the FBI to report his crimes. Meanwhile, Butters returns home and gets grounded.
10/01/2026
01:23
Billionaires in the BackyardSouth AmericaS29
Fed up with the billionaires, Butters calls an exterminator.
10/01/2026
01:24
Butters' Happy PlaceSouth AmericaS29
Butters is frustrated about the data center in his backyard and flips out during a school presentation.
10/01/2026
01:38
Completely Ruth-lessSouth AmericaS29
As the boys plead with the local rancher to keep the beef in South America, a rival steakhouse arrives to take all the cattle to
10/29/2026
02:01
Cow SpaSouth AmericaS29
At the local cattle Ranch, the boys and Randy discover why the beef prices are so high.
10/29/2026
01:47
Dog PoopSouth AmericaS29
The boys finally get a glimpse of how things will change in November.
10/29/2026
02:50
Escaping the Backrooms of SephoraSouth AmericaS29
Stan and Kyle rescue Ike and Cartman from the Backrooms and the Manager of Sephora.
10/15/2026
01:51
I Like That On My FaceSouth AmericaS29
Cartman takes Ike to the Mall to prepare for the biggest Aura Battle of the school year.
10/15/2026
01:27
I Want South American BeefSouth AmericaS29
The demand for South American Beef by true American Patriots causes a shortage across the country.
10/29/2026
01:43
Ike Wins the Aura BattleSouth AmericaS29
Ike faces-off against Noah Bailey in an Aura Battle.
10/15/2026
01:44
Let's Save Our SchoolSouth AmericaS29
Back at school, the boys realize that they will never enjoy tacos, Salisbury steak, or sloppy joes unless they can convince the rest of the school to stand up for their right to eat beef.
10/29/2026
01:29
Mom's Such a BitchSouth AmericaS29
Now that Randy looks so much younger, he gets enrolled as a student at South America Elementary.
10/15/2026
01:34
No More BeefSouth AmericaS29
Stan and Randy work out their differences and devise a plan to save South American Beef.
10/29/2026
01:30
No More Salisbury SteakSouth AmericaS29
After another terrible cafeteria lunch, the boys and Randy develop a plan to bring beef back to the school and South America.
10/29/2026
02:14
Proper Billionaire EtiquetteSouth AmericaS29
The Mayor of Billionaire Weenietown teaches Proper Billionaire Etiquette to the most recent arrivals.
10/01/2026
02:36
Sloppy JoesSouth AmericaS29
Sloppy Joe Day is ruined when Cartman gets to the cafeteria and learns the true cost of soaring beef prices.
10/29/2026
02:41
Stan Goes to the BackroomsSouth AmericaS29
Stan takes Wendy to Sephora and gets lost in the store.
10/15/2026