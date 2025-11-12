South America

Fire the Tear Gas

Season 28 E 4 • 11/27/2025

Pete Hegseth goes to war against the South Park Turkey Trot.

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01:24

A Big Christmas Miracle
South AmericaS28 E5

Stan asks the school counselor for help, but Jesus has more important things to do.
12/11/2025
02:05

A Christian Woman Knows Her Place (Song)
South AmericaS28 E5

Jesus' Christian girlfriend visits Shady Acres to spread holiday cheer. Meanwhile, Stan asks and old friend for a miracle.
12/11/2025
01:32

Bluey On Trial
South AmericaS28 E3

Butters confesses to making the original AI videos of Red and explains that he was inspired by the fake AI videos Cartman amde to skip school.
11/13/2025
01:18

Breaking Down the Science
South AmericaS28 E4

The morning of the big South Park Turkey Trot, everyone is ready for a great race - except for the boys who are missing a teammate.
11/27/2025
01:16

Fire the Tear Gas
South AmericaS28 E4

Pete Hegseth goes to war against the South Park Turkey Trot.
11/27/2025
02:42

FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS ALERT
South AmericaS28 E3

Fox News tries to cope with some upsetting news until the President reassures them it's just Fake News.
11/13/2025
01:38

Headed For a Crap Out
South AmericaS28 E5

The President and Vice President drop off some gifts at the jail. Stan and the Woodland Critters discuss plans to save Christmas and Satan's baby.
12/11/2025
02:05

How Do WE Get E-Bikes?
South AmericaS29

Randy and the rest of the dads enlist more members to join the South American Cycling Club. With their increased numbers they take the fight to the e-bike dealers.
09/16/2026
02:10

How Do WE Get E-Bikes?
South AmericaS29

Stan, Kyle, and Kenny are the only kids in South America until they learn about newest e-bike shop in South America.
09/16/2026
00:44

I'm Not a Runner!
South AmericaS28 E4

Tolkien tries to catch Cartman and get this game console back.
11/27/2025
00:47

Member Chewbecca Again?
South AmericaS20 E1

Randy indulges in Member Berries but notices a disturbing side effect.
03/04/2026
02:36

Satan Knows Everything
South AmericaS28 E5

The Woodland Critters, Satan, Towelie, and Stan confront the President and Vice President. Jesus arrives to save
12/11/2025
01:52

Sending The Department of War
South AmericaS28 E4

The Secretary of War demands Peter Thiel be released from the Park County Jail, but Chief Harris has some issues with that order.
11/27/2025
01:31

The Boy is Fat and Authoritative
South AmericaS28 E3

In an attempt to throw off any suspicion, Peter Thiel creates Sora 2 videos of Cartman reassuring everyone that Cartman is recovering and safe. Meanwhile Cartman is pissed that anyone can make him do anything... for free.
11/13/2025
02:42

The Crap Out Craps Out
South AmericaS28 E5

The ultimate battle between good and evil gets interrupted by some auspicious news.
12/11/2025
01:01

The Woodland Critters Return
South AmericaS28 E5

Stan wishes for a miracle and the Woodland Critters are ready to help.
12/11/2025
01:01

This is OUR Content
South AmericaS28 E4

With the South Park Turkey Trot in full swing, ICE shows up to support the Department of War and get some more "likes".
11/27/2025
01:25

We Have Trump's Approval Now
South AmericaS28 E3

Peter Thiel continues to make Sora 2 videos of Cartman. Meanwhile, the relationship between the president and the Vice President heats up.
11/13/2025
01:24

We Need to Respect Each Other
South AmericaS28 E3

After Red and the other girls make an AI video about Kyle, the boys decide to fight fire with fire.
11/13/2025
01:17

You Can't Write This Shit
South AmericaS28 E5

After spending months as a prisoner in the White House, Towelie tells Satan everything he has seen and heard.
12/11/2025
01:44

You Want Me On Your Team
South AmericaS28 E4

Excited to win $5000 the boys form a a team for the annual South Park Turkey Trot.
11/27/2025