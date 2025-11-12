South America
Fire the Tear Gas
Season 28 E 4 • 11/27/2025
Pete Hegseth goes to war against the South Park Turkey Trot.
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Watching
01:24
A Big Christmas MiracleSouth AmericaS28 E5
Stan asks the school counselor for help, but Jesus has more important things to do.
12/11/2025
02:05
A Christian Woman Knows Her Place (Song)South AmericaS28 E5
Jesus' Christian girlfriend visits Shady Acres to spread holiday cheer. Meanwhile, Stan asks and old friend for a miracle.
12/11/2025
01:32
Bluey On TrialSouth AmericaS28 E3
Butters confesses to making the original AI videos of Red and explains that he was inspired by the fake AI videos Cartman amde to skip school.
11/13/2025
01:18
Breaking Down the ScienceSouth AmericaS28 E4
The morning of the big South Park Turkey Trot, everyone is ready for a great race - except for the boys who are missing a teammate.
11/27/2025
01:16
Fire the Tear GasSouth AmericaS28 E4
Pete Hegseth goes to war against the South Park Turkey Trot.
11/27/2025
02:42
FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS ALERTSouth AmericaS28 E3
Fox News tries to cope with some upsetting news until the President reassures them it's just Fake News.
11/13/2025
01:38
Headed For a Crap OutSouth AmericaS28 E5
The President and Vice President drop off some gifts at the jail. Stan and the Woodland Critters discuss plans to save Christmas and Satan's baby.
12/11/2025
02:05
How Do WE Get E-Bikes?South AmericaS29
Randy and the rest of the dads enlist more members to join the South American Cycling Club. With their increased numbers they take the fight to the e-bike dealers.
09/16/2026
02:10
How Do WE Get E-Bikes?South AmericaS29
Stan, Kyle, and Kenny are the only kids in South America until they learn about newest e-bike shop in South America.
09/16/2026
00:44
I'm Not a Runner!South AmericaS28 E4
Tolkien tries to catch Cartman and get this game console back.
11/27/2025
00:47
Member Chewbecca Again?South AmericaS20 E1
Randy indulges in Member Berries but notices a disturbing side effect.
03/04/2026
02:36
Satan Knows EverythingSouth AmericaS28 E5
The Woodland Critters, Satan, Towelie, and Stan confront the President and Vice President. Jesus arrives to save
12/11/2025
01:52
Sending The Department of WarSouth AmericaS28 E4
The Secretary of War demands Peter Thiel be released from the Park County Jail, but Chief Harris has some issues with that order.
11/27/2025
01:31
The Boy is Fat and AuthoritativeSouth AmericaS28 E3
In an attempt to throw off any suspicion, Peter Thiel creates Sora 2 videos of Cartman reassuring everyone that Cartman is recovering and safe. Meanwhile Cartman is pissed that anyone can make him do anything... for free.
11/13/2025
02:42
The Crap Out Craps OutSouth AmericaS28 E5
The ultimate battle between good and evil gets interrupted by some auspicious news.
12/11/2025
01:01
The Woodland Critters ReturnSouth AmericaS28 E5
Stan wishes for a miracle and the Woodland Critters are ready to help.
12/11/2025
01:01
This is OUR ContentSouth AmericaS28 E4
With the South Park Turkey Trot in full swing, ICE shows up to support the Department of War and get some more "likes".
11/27/2025
01:25
We Have Trump's Approval NowSouth AmericaS28 E3
Peter Thiel continues to make Sora 2 videos of Cartman. Meanwhile, the relationship between the president and the Vice President heats up.
11/13/2025
01:24
We Need to Respect Each OtherSouth AmericaS28 E3
After Red and the other girls make an AI video about Kyle, the boys decide to fight fire with fire.
11/13/2025
01:17
You Can't Write This ShitSouth AmericaS28 E5
After spending months as a prisoner in the White House, Towelie tells Satan everything he has seen and heard.
12/11/2025