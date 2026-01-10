South America
How Do WE Get E-Bikes?
Season 29 • 09/16/2026
Randy and the rest of the dads enlist more members to join the South American Cycling Club. With their increased numbers they take the fight to the e-bike dealers.
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02:10
A Case of BeastialitySouth AmericaS29
Frustration boils over at the stotch household and Stephen finally calls the FBI to report his crimes. Meanwhile, Butters returns home and gets grounded.
10/01/2026
01:50
A Fragile TruceSouth AmericaS29
Stan, Kyle, and Kenny try to broker a peace between the rival biker gangs, in the hopes they can all just ride in peace. The South American Cycling Club has other plans.
09/16/2026
01:23
Billionaires in the BackyardSouth AmericaS29
Fed up with the billionaires, Butters calls an exterminator.
10/01/2026
02:31
Billionaires Opinions Are ImportantSouth AmericaS29
Butters and the Billionaires cut a deal that gets the Data Centers out of Butters' backyard.
10/01/2026
01:24
Butters' Happy PlaceSouth AmericaS29
Butters is frustrated about the data center in his backyard and flips out during a school presentation.
10/01/2026
01:47
Cartman Gets BulliedSouth AmericaS29
Stan, Kenny, and Kyle enjoy their new e-bikes. Meanwhile, Cartman is not happy about everyone else getting e-bikes.
09/16/2026
01:38
Headed For a Crap OutSouth AmericaS28 E5
The President and Vice President drop off some gifts at the jail. Stan and the Woodland Critters discuss plans to save Christmas and Satan's baby.
12/11/2025
02:10
How Do WE Get E-Bikes?South AmericaS29
Stan, Kyle, and Kenny are the only kids in South America until they learn about newest e-bike shop in South America.
09/16/2026
03:09
How Do WE Get E-Bikes?South AmericaS29
Stan tells his parents the truth about getting an e-bike and the death of his friend. Meanwhile South America stands united, but with heavy hearts, after tragic accident.
09/16/2026
02:05
How Do WE Get E-Bikes?South AmericaS29
Randy and the rest of the dads enlist more members to join the South American Cycling Club. With their increased numbers they take the fight to the e-bike dealers.
09/16/2026
01:51
I Like That On My FaceSouth AmericaS29
Cartman takes Ike to the Mall to prepare for the biggest Aura Battle of the school year.
10/15/2026
01:31
It's A Class 3South AmericaS29
Cartman terrorizes his friends and the entire town of South America with his new e-bike.
09/16/2026
00:47
Member Chewbecca Again?South AmericaS20 E1
Randy indulges in Member Berries but notices a disturbing side effect.
03/04/2026
00:43
Miss Lady PenisSouth AmericaS29
Desperate to fix the reputation of Billionaires, the Mayor of Billionaire Weenietown calls in a favor to help control the new Billionaires.
10/01/2026
01:29
Mom's Such a BitchSouth AmericaS29
Now that Randy looks so much younger, he gets enrolled as a student at South America Elementary.
10/15/2026
02:14
Proper Billionaire EtiquetteSouth AmericaS29
The Mayor of Billionaire Weenietown teaches Proper Billionaire Etiquette to the most recent arrivals.
10/01/2026
02:36
Satan Knows EverythingSouth AmericaS28 E5
The Woodland Critters, Satan, Towelie, and Stan confront the President and Vice President. Jesus arrives to save
12/11/2025
01:16
There Is No Problem In South AmericaSouth AmericaS29
The local news digs into the data centers and finds there is no problem, thanks to the new owners of the local TV station.
10/01/2026