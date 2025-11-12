South America
The Boy is Fat and Authoritative
Season 28 E 3 • 11/13/2025
In an attempt to throw off any suspicion, Peter Thiel creates Sora 2 videos of Cartman reassuring everyone that Cartman is recovering and safe. Meanwhile Cartman is pissed that anyone can make him do anything... for free.
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Watching
01:24
A Big Christmas MiracleSouth AmericaS28 E5
Stan asks the school counselor for help, but Jesus has more important things to do.
12/11/2025
02:12
A Big Crypto DumpSouth AmericaS28 E2
Kyle's Cousin Kyle heads to the White House to meet with the Strategic Adviser for Cryptocurrency. Meanwhile Stan and Kenny are worried that their chances of getting rich are about to crash along with their cryptocoin.
11/01/2025
02:05
A Christian Woman Knows Her Place (Song)South AmericaS28 E5
Jesus' Christian girlfriend visits Shady Acres to spread holiday cheer. Meanwhile, Stan asks and old friend for a miracle.
12/11/2025
01:32
Bluey On TrialSouth AmericaS28 E3
Butters confesses to making the original AI videos of Red and explains that he was inspired by the fake AI videos Cartman amde to skip school.
11/13/2025
01:18
Breaking Down the ScienceSouth AmericaS28 E4
The morning of the big South Park Turkey Trot, everyone is ready for a great race - except for the boys who are missing a teammate.
11/27/2025
01:16
Fire the Tear GasSouth AmericaS28 E4
Pete Hegseth goes to war against the South Park Turkey Trot.
11/27/2025
02:42
FOX NEWS FAKE NEWS ALERTSouth AmericaS28 E3
Fox News tries to cope with some upsetting news until the President reassures them it's just Fake News.
11/13/2025
00:44
I'm Not a Runner!South AmericaS28 E4
Tolkien tries to catch Cartman and get this game console back.
11/27/2025
02:42
Nope. Let's Stop This!South AmericaS28 E2
The President and his cabinet summon the spirit of the East Wing and a massive cryptocurrency scandal is exposed. Fox News outs the person to blame, and everything still sucks.
11/01/2025
01:29
Our Crypto AdvisorSouth AmericaS28 E2
Stan and Kenny hire Kyle's Cousin Kyle to help them launch the South Park Sucks Now cryptocurrency.
11/01/2025
02:11
Recto-plasmSouth AmericaS28 E2
Paranormal Investigators are called to the White House to solve the mystery of the Woman in the Hat. The investigation uncovers something truly frightening and Fox News is there to cover it.
11/01/2025
01:52
Sending The Department of WarSouth AmericaS28 E4
The Secretary of War demands Peter Thiel be released from the Park County Jail, but Chief Harris has some issues with that order.
11/27/2025
01:42
South Park Sucks NowSouth AmericaS28 E2
If you've come here then you're likely joining the chorus of voices that's fed up with the direction our town is going. We all want change in our community. And now, there's an opportunity to truly make your voices heard... so get crypto?
11/01/2025
01:31
The Boy is Fat and AuthoritativeSouth AmericaS28 E3
In an attempt to throw off any suspicion, Peter Thiel creates Sora 2 videos of Cartman reassuring everyone that Cartman is recovering and safe. Meanwhile Cartman is pissed that anyone can make him do anything... for free.
11/13/2025
02:42
The Crap Out Craps OutSouth AmericaS28 E5
The ultimate battle between good and evil gets interrupted by some auspicious news.
12/11/2025
01:01
The Woodland Critters ReturnSouth AmericaS28 E5
Stan wishes for a miracle and the Woodland Critters are ready to help.
12/11/2025
01:01
This is OUR ContentSouth AmericaS28 E4
With the South Park Turkey Trot in full swing, ICE shows up to support the Department of War and get some more "likes".
11/27/2025
02:58
This is Really EasySouth AmericaS28 E3
Butters pranks Red with a generative AI video. To get him back, Red embarasses Butters in front of the whole school with an AI video of her own.
11/13/2025
01:25
We Have Trump's Approval NowSouth AmericaS28 E3
Peter Thiel continues to make Sora 2 videos of Cartman. Meanwhile, the relationship between the president and the Vice President heats up.
11/13/2025
01:24
We Need to Respect Each OtherSouth AmericaS28 E3
After Red and the other girls make an AI video about Kyle, the boys decide to fight fire with fire.
11/13/2025