South America
The Crap Out Craps Out
Season 28 E 5 • 12/11/2025
The ultimate battle between good and evil gets interrupted by some auspicious news.
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Watching
01:24
A Big Christmas MiracleSouth AmericaS28 E5
Stan asks the school counselor for help, but Jesus has more important things to do.
12/11/2025
02:05
A Christian Woman Knows Her Place (Song)South AmericaS28 E5
Jesus' Christian girlfriend visits Shady Acres to spread holiday cheer. Meanwhile, Stan asks and old friend for a miracle.
12/11/2025
01:50
A Fragile TruceSouth AmericaS29
Stan, Kyle, and Kenny try to broker a peace between the rival biker gangs, in the hopes they can all just ride in peace. The South American Cycling Club has other plans.
09/16/2026
02:31
Billionaires Opinions Are ImportantSouth AmericaS29
Butters and the Billionaires cut a deal that gets the Data Centers out of Butters' backyard.
10/01/2026
01:18
Breaking Down the ScienceSouth AmericaS28 E4
The morning of the big South Park Turkey Trot, everyone is ready for a great race - except for the boys who are missing a teammate.
11/27/2025
01:47
Cartman Gets BulliedSouth AmericaS29
Stan, Kenny, and Kyle enjoy their new e-bikes. Meanwhile, Cartman is not happy about everyone else getting e-bikes.
09/16/2026
01:16
Fire the Tear GasSouth AmericaS28 E4
Pete Hegseth goes to war against the South Park Turkey Trot.
11/27/2025
01:38
Headed For a Crap OutSouth AmericaS28 E5
The President and Vice President drop off some gifts at the jail. Stan and the Woodland Critters discuss plans to save Christmas and Satan's baby.
12/11/2025
02:05
How Do WE Get E-Bikes?South AmericaS29
Randy and the rest of the dads enlist more members to join the South American Cycling Club. With their increased numbers they take the fight to the e-bike dealers.
09/16/2026
02:10
How Do WE Get E-Bikes?South AmericaS29
Stan, Kyle, and Kenny are the only kids in South America until they learn about newest e-bike shop in South America.
09/16/2026
03:09
How Do WE Get E-Bikes?South AmericaS29
Stan tells his parents the truth about getting an e-bike and the death of his friend. Meanwhile South America stands united, but with heavy hearts, after tragic accident.
09/16/2026
00:44
I'm Not a Runner!South AmericaS28 E4
Tolkien tries to catch Cartman and get this game console back.
11/27/2025
01:31
It's A Class 3South AmericaS29
Cartman terrorizes his friends and the entire town of South America with his new e-bike.
09/16/2026
00:47
Member Chewbecca Again?South AmericaS20 E1
Randy indulges in Member Berries but notices a disturbing side effect.
03/04/2026
02:36
Satan Knows EverythingSouth AmericaS28 E5
The Woodland Critters, Satan, Towelie, and Stan confront the President and Vice President. Jesus arrives to save
12/11/2025
02:42
The Crap Out Craps OutSouth AmericaS28 E5
The ultimate battle between good and evil gets interrupted by some auspicious news.
12/11/2025
01:01
The Woodland Critters ReturnSouth AmericaS28 E5
Stan wishes for a miracle and the Woodland Critters are ready to help.
12/11/2025
01:16
There Is No Problem In South AmericaSouth AmericaS29
The local news digs into the data centers and finds there is no problem, thanks to the new owners of the local TV station.
10/01/2026
01:17
You Can't Write This ShitSouth AmericaS28 E5
After spending months as a prisoner in the White House, Towelie tells Satan everything he has seen and heard.
12/11/2025