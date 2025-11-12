South America

Headed For a Crap Out

Season 28 E 5 • 12/11/2025

The President and Vice President drop off some gifts at the jail. Stan and the Woodland Critters discuss plans to save Christmas and Satan's baby.

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01:24

A Big Christmas Miracle
South AmericaS28 E5

Stan asks the school counselor for help, but Jesus has more important things to do.
12/11/2025
02:05

A Christian Woman Knows Her Place (Song)
South AmericaS28 E5

Jesus' Christian girlfriend visits Shady Acres to spread holiday cheer. Meanwhile, Stan asks and old friend for a miracle.
12/11/2025
01:50

A Fragile Truce
South AmericaS29

Stan, Kyle, and Kenny try to broker a peace between the rival biker gangs, in the hopes they can all just ride in peace. The South American Cycling Club has other plans.
09/16/2026
02:31

Billionaires Opinions Are Important
South AmericaS29

Butters and the Billionaires cut a deal that gets the Data Centers out of Butters' backyard.
10/01/2026
01:18

Breaking Down the Science
South AmericaS28 E4

The morning of the big South Park Turkey Trot, everyone is ready for a great race - except for the boys who are missing a teammate.
11/27/2025
01:47

Cartman Gets Bullied
South AmericaS29

Stan, Kenny, and Kyle enjoy their new e-bikes. Meanwhile, Cartman is not happy about everyone else getting e-bikes.
09/16/2026
01:16

Fire the Tear Gas
South AmericaS28 E4

Pete Hegseth goes to war against the South Park Turkey Trot.
11/27/2025
01:38

Headed For a Crap Out
South AmericaS28 E5

The President and Vice President drop off some gifts at the jail. Stan and the Woodland Critters discuss plans to save Christmas and Satan's baby.
12/11/2025
02:05

How Do WE Get E-Bikes?
South AmericaS29

Randy and the rest of the dads enlist more members to join the South American Cycling Club. With their increased numbers they take the fight to the e-bike dealers.
09/16/2026
02:10

How Do WE Get E-Bikes?
South AmericaS29

Stan, Kyle, and Kenny are the only kids in South America until they learn about newest e-bike shop in South America.
09/16/2026
03:09

How Do WE Get E-Bikes?
South AmericaS29

Stan tells his parents the truth about getting an e-bike and the death of his friend. Meanwhile South America stands united, but with heavy hearts, after tragic accident.
09/16/2026
00:44

I'm Not a Runner!
South AmericaS28 E4

Tolkien tries to catch Cartman and get this game console back.
11/27/2025
01:31

It's A Class 3
South AmericaS29

Cartman terrorizes his friends and the entire town of South America with his new e-bike.
09/16/2026
00:47

Member Chewbecca Again?
South AmericaS20 E1

Randy indulges in Member Berries but notices a disturbing side effect.
03/04/2026
02:36

Satan Knows Everything
South AmericaS28 E5

The Woodland Critters, Satan, Towelie, and Stan confront the President and Vice President. Jesus arrives to save
12/11/2025
00:27

SOUTH AMERICA INTRO
South AmericaS29

Welcome to season 29 of South America.
09/16/2026
02:42

The Crap Out Craps Out
South AmericaS28 E5

The ultimate battle between good and evil gets interrupted by some auspicious news.
12/11/2025
01:01

The Woodland Critters Return
South AmericaS28 E5

Stan wishes for a miracle and the Woodland Critters are ready to help.
12/11/2025
01:16

There Is No Problem In South America
South AmericaS29

The local news digs into the data centers and finds there is no problem, thanks to the new owners of the local TV station.
10/01/2026
01:17

You Can't Write This Shit
South AmericaS28 E5

After spending months as a prisoner in the White House, Towelie tells Satan everything he has seen and heard.
12/11/2025
01:44

You Want Me On Your Team
South AmericaS28 E4

Excited to win $5000 the boys form a a team for the annual South Park Turkey Trot.
11/27/2025