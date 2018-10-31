South Park
Sifter of Fate
Season 22 E 6 • 11/07/2018
Stan, Kyle, Kenny, Cartman, Al Gore and Satan go to the public library to learn the truth about ManBearPig. Meanwhile, Detective Yates makes his big arrest.
More
Watching
02:26
A Community CrisisSouth ParkS22 E5
Sergeant Yates updates the town about the kids using electric scooters for Trick-or-Treating. Meanwhile, Mackey and the rest of the townsfolk race to get more candy.
10/31/2018
01:35
Looks Like a BearSouth ParkS22 E6
While hunting, Jimbo and Ned track a mysterious animal.
11/07/2018
00:59
Out of Harm’s WaySouth ParkS22 E6
The police arrive on the scene of what they think is yet another school shooting, at an ice cream store. Meanwhile, DetectiveYates gets frustrated when he learns that Cartman and Kenny are “on the run.”
11/07/2018
01:21
ManBearPig is a DemonSouth ParkS22 E6
Al Gore shows the boys all the evidence he has collected on ManBearPig.
11/07/2018
01:28
Not Another School ShootingSouth ParkS22 E6
Detective Yates arrives at South Park Elementary to investigate another possible school shooting.
11/07/2018
02:00
Pig ThingSouth ParkS22 E6
Stan worries that ManBearPig is coming after him. Meanwhile, Kenny and Cartman are interrogated in the death of Collin Brooks.
11/07/2018
01:19
I Need a Life TooSouth ParkS22 E6
Detective Yates finally gets some time to relax, but discovers his wife has been playing over his saved game.
11/07/2018
01:17
Al Gore Was RightSouth ParkS22 E6
The boys think Al Gore is wasting time, but it turns out he really knows what he is talking about.
11/07/2018
00:41
Warrants for Their ArrestSouth ParkS22 E6
Detective Yates lays out his case against Eric Cartman and Kenny McCormick.
11/07/2018
01:21
An Excellent ResourceSouth ParkS22 E6
Believing ManBearPig to be a demon, Al Gore summons the Dark Lord for help.
11/07/2018
02:24
Sifter of FateSouth ParkS22 E6
Stan, Kyle, Kenny, Cartman, Al Gore and Satan go to the public library to learn the truth about ManBearPig. Meanwhile, Detective Yates makes his big arrest.
11/07/2018
01:02
My Own LifeSouth ParkS22 E7
Maggie Yates begins a new life, without her husband… in Red Dead Redemption 2.
11/14/2018
01:28
What Would Al Gore Do?South ParkS22 E7
Al Gore, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Satan devise a plan to defeat ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
01:27
We Wanted Nice ThingsSouth ParkS22 E7
Grandpa explains, in excruciating detail, why the town of South Park made a deal with ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
02:25
ManBearPig vs. SatanSouth ParkS22 E7
Satan and ManBearPig battle on the streets of South Park.
11/14/2018
01:14
I’m Depending on YouSouth ParkS22 E7
On the talk show, “Should We Start to Worry,” Al Gore confronts the spirt of Al Gore.
11/14/2018
02:11
I’d Rather Be in JailSouth ParkS22 E7
Stan and his grandpa track down Kyle, Cartman and Kenny at school, only to be caught by the police again.
11/14/2018
01:29
Cinematic ModeSouth ParkS22 E7
As ManBearPig attacks the town, Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny plan their escape from jail.
11/14/2018
01:42
Just Plain Rice!?South ParkS22 E7
The boys try to renegotiate the current deal with ManBearPig, but the newly proposed terms are not wha the town hoped.
11/14/2018