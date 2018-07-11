South Park

ManBearPig vs. Satan

Season 22 E 7 • 11/14/2018

Satan and ManBearPig battle on the streets of South Park.

Pig Thing
South ParkS22 E6

Stan worries that ManBearPig is coming after him. Meanwhile, Kenny and Cartman are interrogated in the death of Collin Brooks.
11/07/2018
01:19

I Need a Life Too
South ParkS22 E6

Detective Yates finally gets some time to relax, but discovers his wife has been playing over his saved game.
11/07/2018
01:17

Al Gore Was Right
South ParkS22 E6

The boys think Al Gore is wasting time, but it turns out he really knows what he is talking about.
11/07/2018
00:41

Warrants for Their Arrest
South ParkS22 E6

Detective Yates lays out his case against Eric Cartman and Kenny McCormick.
11/07/2018
01:21

An Excellent Resource
South ParkS22 E6

Believing ManBearPig to be a demon, Al Gore summons the Dark Lord for help.
11/07/2018
02:24

Sifter of Fate
South ParkS22 E6

Stan, Kyle, Kenny, Cartman, Al Gore and Satan go to the public library to learn the truth about ManBearPig. Meanwhile, Detective Yates makes his big arrest.
11/07/2018
01:15

It’s Right There
South ParkS22 E6

ManBearPig attacks everyone eating at Red Lobster.
11/07/2018
01:02

My Own Life
South ParkS22 E7

Maggie Yates begins a new life, without her husband… in Red Dead Redemption 2.
11/14/2018
01:28

What Would Al Gore Do?
South ParkS22 E7

Al Gore, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Satan devise a plan to defeat ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
01:27

We Wanted Nice Things
South ParkS22 E7

Grandpa explains, in excruciating detail, why the town of South Park made a deal with ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
02:25

01:14

I’m Depending on You
South ParkS22 E7

On the talk show, “Should We Start to Worry,” Al Gore confronts the spirt of Al Gore.
11/14/2018
02:11

I’d Rather Be in Jail
South ParkS22 E7

Stan and his grandpa track down Kyle, Cartman and Kenny at school, only to be caught by the police again.
11/14/2018
01:29

Cinematic Mode
South ParkS22 E7

As ManBearPig attacks the town, Stan, Kyle, Cartman and Kenny plan their escape from jail.
11/14/2018
01:42

Just Plain Rice!?
South ParkS22 E7

The boys try to renegotiate the current deal with ManBearPig, but the newly proposed terms are not wha the town hoped.
11/14/2018
01:09

When Should I Start to Worry?
South ParkS22 E7

The town gathers to discuss the current situation, but the meeting is interrupted by Satan.
11/14/2018
01:30

You Sound Like Your Grandpa
South ParkS22 E7

After escaping from jail, Stan rushes home to his family, but finds Randy playing video games and getting high.
11/14/2018
02:00

You Have to Stay Strong
South ParkS22 E7

Kyle returns home to talk with his parents but finds an unexpected guest in his room.
11/14/2018
01:12

Don’t Need Frickin’ Scientists
South ParkS22 E7

Detective Yates makes some startling discoveries at the latest crime scene.
11/14/2018
01:07

You Signed Away the Future
South ParkS22 E7

Stan confronts his grandpa about the true nature of ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
01:05

Al Gore Isn’t Dead
South ParkS22 E7

Al Gore summons Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Satan to discuss their next steps.
11/14/2018