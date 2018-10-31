South Park

Al Gore Was Right

Season 22 E 6 • 11/07/2018

The boys think Al Gore is wasting time, but it turns out he really knows what he is talking about.

00:50

You Need to Trust Me
South ParkS22 E5

Mackey and Kenny try to convince a Security Guard to help them stop the scooters, before it's too late.
10/31/2018
01:03

You Stole Our Idea
South ParkS22 E5

As Halloween nears, Kenny tries one last time to find a group to Trick or Treat with.
10/31/2018
01:17

Do THAT With a Scooter
South ParkS22 E5

The Trick or Treat chaos threatens to destroy the town and the world.
10/31/2018
02:26

A Community Crisis
South ParkS22 E5

Sergeant Yates updates the town about the kids using electric scooters for Trick-or-Treating. Meanwhile, Mackey and the rest of the townsfolk race to get more candy.
10/31/2018
01:35

Looks Like a Bear
South ParkS22 E6

While hunting, Jimbo and Ned track a mysterious animal.
11/07/2018
00:59

Out of Harm’s Way
South ParkS22 E6

The police arrive on the scene of what they think is yet another school shooting, at an ice cream store. Meanwhile, DetectiveYates gets frustrated when he learns that Cartman and Kenny are “on the run.”
11/07/2018
01:21

ManBearPig is a Demon
South ParkS22 E6

Al Gore shows the boys all the evidence he has collected on ManBearPig.
11/07/2018
01:28

Not Another School Shooting
South ParkS22 E6

Detective Yates arrives at South Park Elementary to investigate another possible school shooting.
11/07/2018
02:00

Pig Thing
South ParkS22 E6

Stan worries that ManBearPig is coming after him. Meanwhile, Kenny and Cartman are interrogated in the death of Collin Brooks.
11/07/2018
01:19

I Need a Life Too
South ParkS22 E6

Detective Yates finally gets some time to relax, but discovers his wife has been playing over his saved game.
11/07/2018
01:17

00:41

Warrants for Their Arrest
South ParkS22 E6

Detective Yates lays out his case against Eric Cartman and Kenny McCormick.
11/07/2018
01:21

An Excellent Resource
South ParkS22 E6

Believing ManBearPig to be a demon, Al Gore summons the Dark Lord for help.
11/07/2018
02:24

Sifter of Fate
South ParkS22 E6

Stan, Kyle, Kenny, Cartman, Al Gore and Satan go to the public library to learn the truth about ManBearPig. Meanwhile, Detective Yates makes his big arrest.
11/07/2018
01:15

It’s Right There
South ParkS22 E6

ManBearPig attacks everyone eating at Red Lobster.
11/07/2018
01:02

My Own Life
South ParkS22 E7

Maggie Yates begins a new life, without her husband… in Red Dead Redemption 2.
11/14/2018
01:28

What Would Al Gore Do?
South ParkS22 E7

Al Gore, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Satan devise a plan to defeat ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
01:27

We Wanted Nice Things
South ParkS22 E7

Grandpa explains, in excruciating detail, why the town of South Park made a deal with ManBearPig.
11/14/2018
02:25

ManBearPig vs. Satan
South ParkS22 E7

Satan and ManBearPig battle on the streets of South Park.
11/14/2018
01:14

I’m Depending on You
South ParkS22 E7

On the talk show, “Should We Start to Worry,” Al Gore confronts the spirt of Al Gore.
11/14/2018
02:11

I’d Rather Be in Jail
South ParkS22 E7

Stan and his grandpa track down Kyle, Cartman and Kenny at school, only to be caught by the police again.
11/14/2018