South Park
Not Another School Shooting
Season 22 E 6 • 11/07/2018
Detective Yates arrives at South Park Elementary to investigate another possible school shooting.
01:59
Rounding Up the ScootersSouth ParkS22 E5
In the dead of night, Mackey tries to deal with the scooter problem. But he's surprised to find the problem even worse the next day.
10/31/2018
00:42
Make Room for More CandySouth ParkS22 E5
Jimbo and Ned try to survive the Trick-or-Treating kids. Meanwhile, to make room for more in their bags, Stan, Kyle and Cartman start eating their candy.
10/31/2018
00:50
You Need to Trust MeSouth ParkS22 E5
Mackey and Kenny try to convince a Security Guard to help them stop the scooters, before it's too late.
10/31/2018
01:03
You Stole Our IdeaSouth ParkS22 E5
As Halloween nears, Kenny tries one last time to find a group to Trick or Treat with.
10/31/2018
01:17
Do THAT With a ScooterSouth ParkS22 E5
The Trick or Treat chaos threatens to destroy the town and the world.
10/31/2018
02:26
A Community CrisisSouth ParkS22 E5
Sergeant Yates updates the town about the kids using electric scooters for Trick-or-Treating. Meanwhile, Mackey and the rest of the townsfolk race to get more candy.
10/31/2018
01:35
Looks Like a BearSouth ParkS22 E6
While hunting, Jimbo and Ned track a mysterious animal.
11/07/2018
00:59
Out of Harm’s WaySouth ParkS22 E6
The police arrive on the scene of what they think is yet another school shooting, at an ice cream store. Meanwhile, DetectiveYates gets frustrated when he learns that Cartman and Kenny are “on the run.”
11/07/2018
01:21
ManBearPig is a DemonSouth ParkS22 E6
Al Gore shows the boys all the evidence he has collected on ManBearPig.
11/07/2018
01:28
Not Another School ShootingSouth ParkS22 E6
Detective Yates arrives at South Park Elementary to investigate another possible school shooting.
11/07/2018
02:00
Pig ThingSouth ParkS22 E6
Stan worries that ManBearPig is coming after him. Meanwhile, Kenny and Cartman are interrogated in the death of Collin Brooks.
11/07/2018
01:19
I Need a Life TooSouth ParkS22 E6
Detective Yates finally gets some time to relax, but discovers his wife has been playing over his saved game.
11/07/2018
01:17
Al Gore Was RightSouth ParkS22 E6
The boys think Al Gore is wasting time, but it turns out he really knows what he is talking about.
11/07/2018
00:41
Warrants for Their ArrestSouth ParkS22 E6
Detective Yates lays out his case against Eric Cartman and Kenny McCormick.
11/07/2018
01:21
An Excellent ResourceSouth ParkS22 E6
Believing ManBearPig to be a demon, Al Gore summons the Dark Lord for help.
11/07/2018
02:24
Sifter of FateSouth ParkS22 E6
Stan, Kyle, Kenny, Cartman, Al Gore and Satan go to the public library to learn the truth about ManBearPig. Meanwhile, Detective Yates makes his big arrest.
11/07/2018
01:02
My Own LifeSouth ParkS22 E7
Maggie Yates begins a new life, without her husband… in Red Dead Redemption 2.
11/14/2018
01:28
What Would Al Gore Do?South ParkS22 E7
Al Gore, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny and Satan devise a plan to defeat ManBearPig.
11/14/2018