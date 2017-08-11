South Park

I Just Wanted Someone to Listen

Season 21 E 7 • 11/08/2017

The girls take Heidi out to celebrate her break up with Cartman, but their comments just make her feel worse.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

02:18

Girls Are Amazing, Smart and Beautiful
South ParkS21 E7

Kyle tries to convince the rest of the girls to understand how Heidi feels. After that conversation, Kyle begins to realize how he feels about Heidi and asks Cartman to be "good to her".
11/08/2017
00:59

He Clearly Sucks
South ParkS21 E7

While Cartman complains about Heidi, Kyle doesn't understand why Heidi and Cartman are still together.
11/08/2017
01:04

What's Wrong With You!
South ParkS21 E7

Kyle asks Heidi about her relationship with Cartman.
11/08/2017
01:12

Waddle On Down to the Nurse's Office
South ParkS21 E7

Cartman gives the rest of the boys a heads up that Heidi has put on a little weight, and asks them not to make her feel bad about it.
11/08/2017
01:21

Put Our Foot Down
South ParkS21 E7

Paul Ryan, Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell decide to stand up to President Garrison.
11/08/2017
01:53

Good People Make Bad Decisions
South ParkS21 E7

Kyle asks Heidi how she is doing and really listens to her. After that, Heidi takes a hard look at her relationship with Cartman.
11/08/2017
01:21

Flip Over Cars and Stuff
South ParkS21 E7

After Heidi breaks up with him, Cartman asks Tolkien to help find a way to vent his anger at Society.
11/08/2017
01:12

It's Not Safe
South ParkS21 E7

As his supporters conspire, President Garrison is not worried about his latest poll numbers.
11/08/2017
01:30

I Saw Them Holding Hands
South ParkS21 E7

At dinner, with Tolkien's family, Cartman flips out after hearing that Heidi and Kyle have been spending time together.
11/08/2017
00:48

KYYYYYYYLLLLLLEEE!
South ParkS21 E7

Kyle and Cartman get into a fight at school.
11/08/2017
02:01

I Just Wanted Someone to Listen
South ParkS21 E7

The girls take Heidi out to celebrate her break up with Cartman, but their comments just make her feel worse.
11/08/2017
01:29

I Was Being Manipulated
South ParkS21 E7

Heidi breaks things off with Kyle and gets back together with Cartman.
11/08/2017
01:19

It's Recess, Babe
South ParkS21 E8

At recess, Heidi vents her frustration about the Special Education Department. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Timmy are given everything they need to continue their Water Bear experiments.
11/15/2017
01:22

It's Sure to Be a Blast
South ParkS21 E8

Nathan and Mimsy present their science fair project to the Special Education class.
11/15/2017
00:55

She's So Mean and Angry
South ParkS21 E8

Wendy, and the rest of the girls, are worried about Heidi.
11/15/2017
01:47

Water Bears
South ParkS21 E8

Nathan and Mimsy stop by to see how Jimmy and Timmy's science fair project is going.
11/15/2017
01:26

Judging Heidi
South ParkS21 E8

Mr. Mackey and Heidi argue about whether or not she will judge the Special Education Science Fair, on Saturday.
11/15/2017
01:23

Interesting Experiments
South ParkS21 E8

Heidi and Cartman try to convince Butters to judge the science fair, but are interrupted when men in dark suits descend upon the school.
11/15/2017
01:07

You're Getting Off Topic
South ParkS21 E8

While giving a presentation to the school, Heidi and Cartman get into an argument.
11/15/2017
02:15

Reaching New Fans
South ParkS21 E8

Nathan reveals that he and Mimsy are responsible for the Water Bear's evolution. Jimmy and Timmy's mysterious benefactors are not who they appear to be.
11/15/2017
02:12

What's In the Box
South ParkS21 E8

As Nathan and the NFL make a breakthrough with the Water Bears, Heidi convinces Mackey and PC Principal to shut down the science fair.
11/15/2017