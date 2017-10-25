South Park
Flip Over Cars and Stuff
Season 21 E 7 • 11/08/2017
After Heidi breaks up with him, Cartman asks Tolkien to help find a way to vent his anger at Society.
I Tried to Save HeidiSouth ParkS21 E6
Cartman goes to the police and reports that Heidi has been taken by the Witch.
10/25/2017
01:39
Party with El PresedenteSouth ParkS21 E6
The missing member of the Witch Group shows up to show Chip the Witch real power. With the kids and the town safe, the Witches decide to continue the party.
10/25/2017
00:26
Almost Ready to Trick or TreatSouth ParkS21 E6
With Chip defeated and the town safe, Cartman once again waits for Heidi to get ready.
10/25/2017
00:36
Happy Anniversary, Mr. PresidentSouth ParkS21 E7
President Garrison celebrates the anniversary of his first year in office.
11/08/2017
02:18
Girls Are Amazing, Smart and BeautifulSouth ParkS21 E7
Kyle tries to convince the rest of the girls to understand how Heidi feels. After that conversation, Kyle begins to realize how he feels about Heidi and asks Cartman to be "good to her".
11/08/2017
00:59
He Clearly SucksSouth ParkS21 E7
While Cartman complains about Heidi, Kyle doesn't understand why Heidi and Cartman are still together.
11/08/2017
01:04
What's Wrong With You!South ParkS21 E7
Kyle asks Heidi about her relationship with Cartman.
11/08/2017
01:12
Waddle On Down to the Nurse's OfficeSouth ParkS21 E7
Cartman gives the rest of the boys a heads up that Heidi has put on a little weight, and asks them not to make her feel bad about it.
11/08/2017
01:21
Put Our Foot DownSouth ParkS21 E7
Paul Ryan, Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell decide to stand up to President Garrison.
11/08/2017
01:53
Good People Make Bad DecisionsSouth ParkS21 E7
Kyle asks Heidi how she is doing and really listens to her. After that, Heidi takes a hard look at her relationship with Cartman.
11/08/2017
01:21
Flip Over Cars and StuffSouth ParkS21 E7
01:12
It's Not SafeSouth ParkS21 E7
As his supporters conspire, President Garrison is not worried about his latest poll numbers.
11/08/2017
01:30
I Saw Them Holding HandsSouth ParkS21 E7
At dinner, with Tolkien's family, Cartman flips out after hearing that Heidi and Kyle have been spending time together.
11/08/2017
02:01
I Just Wanted Someone to ListenSouth ParkS21 E7
The girls take Heidi out to celebrate her break up with Cartman, but their comments just make her feel worse.
11/08/2017
01:29
I Was Being ManipulatedSouth ParkS21 E7
Heidi breaks things off with Kyle and gets back together with Cartman.
11/08/2017
01:19
It's Recess, BabeSouth ParkS21 E8
At recess, Heidi vents her frustration about the Special Education Department. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Timmy are given everything they need to continue their Water Bear experiments.
11/15/2017
01:22
It's Sure to Be a BlastSouth ParkS21 E8
Nathan and Mimsy present their science fair project to the Special Education class.
11/15/2017
00:55
She's So Mean and AngrySouth ParkS21 E8
Wendy, and the rest of the girls, are worried about Heidi.
11/15/2017
01:47
Water BearsSouth ParkS21 E8
Nathan and Mimsy stop by to see how Jimmy and Timmy's science fair project is going.
11/15/2017