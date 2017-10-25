South Park

Good People Make Bad Decisions

Season 21 E 7 • 11/08/2017

Kyle asks Heidi how she is doing and really listens to her. After that, Heidi takes a hard look at her relationship with Cartman.

01:01

Hansel and Gretel in the Woods
South ParkS21 E6

Cartman and Heidi get into an argument in the deep, dark woods, drawing the attention of the witch.
10/25/2017
00:43

I Tried to Save Heidi
South ParkS21 E6

Cartman goes to the police and reports that Heidi has been taken by the Witch.
10/25/2017
01:39

Party with El Presedente
South ParkS21 E6

The missing member of the Witch Group shows up to show Chip the Witch real power. With the kids and the town safe, the Witches decide to continue the party.
10/25/2017
00:26

Almost Ready to Trick or Treat
South ParkS21 E6

With Chip defeated and the town safe, Cartman once again waits for Heidi to get ready.
10/25/2017
00:36

Happy Anniversary, Mr. President
South ParkS21 E7

President Garrison celebrates the anniversary of his first year in office.
11/08/2017
02:18

Girls Are Amazing, Smart and Beautiful
South ParkS21 E7

Kyle tries to convince the rest of the girls to understand how Heidi feels. After that conversation, Kyle begins to realize how he feels about Heidi and asks Cartman to be "good to her".
11/08/2017
00:59

He Clearly Sucks
South ParkS21 E7

While Cartman complains about Heidi, Kyle doesn't understand why Heidi and Cartman are still together.
11/08/2017
01:04

What's Wrong With You!
South ParkS21 E7

Kyle asks Heidi about her relationship with Cartman.
11/08/2017
01:12

Waddle On Down to the Nurse's Office
South ParkS21 E7

Cartman gives the rest of the boys a heads up that Heidi has put on a little weight, and asks them not to make her feel bad about it.
11/08/2017
01:21

Put Our Foot Down
South ParkS21 E7

Paul Ryan, Mike Pence and Mitch McConnell decide to stand up to President Garrison.
11/08/2017
01:53

Good People Make Bad Decisions
South ParkS21 E7

01:21

Flip Over Cars and Stuff
South ParkS21 E7

After Heidi breaks up with him, Cartman asks Tolkien to help find a way to vent his anger at Society.
11/08/2017
01:12

It's Not Safe
South ParkS21 E7

As his supporters conspire, President Garrison is not worried about his latest poll numbers.
11/08/2017
01:30

I Saw Them Holding Hands
South ParkS21 E7

At dinner, with Tolkien's family, Cartman flips out after hearing that Heidi and Kyle have been spending time together.
11/08/2017
00:48

KYYYYYYYLLLLLLEEE!
South ParkS21 E7

Kyle and Cartman get into a fight at school.
11/08/2017
02:01

I Just Wanted Someone to Listen
South ParkS21 E7

The girls take Heidi out to celebrate her break up with Cartman, but their comments just make her feel worse.
11/08/2017
01:29

I Was Being Manipulated
South ParkS21 E7

Heidi breaks things off with Kyle and gets back together with Cartman.
11/08/2017
01:19

It's Recess, Babe
South ParkS21 E8

At recess, Heidi vents her frustration about the Special Education Department. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Timmy are given everything they need to continue their Water Bear experiments.
11/15/2017
01:22

It's Sure to Be a Blast
South ParkS21 E8

Nathan and Mimsy present their science fair project to the Special Education class.
11/15/2017
00:55

She's So Mean and Angry
South ParkS21 E8

Wendy, and the rest of the girls, are worried about Heidi.
11/15/2017
01:47

Water Bears
South ParkS21 E8

Nathan and Mimsy stop by to see how Jimmy and Timmy's science fair project is going.
11/15/2017