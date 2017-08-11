South Park
You're Getting Off Topic
Season 21 E 8 • 11/15/2017
While giving a presentation to the school, Heidi and Cartman get into an argument.
More
Watching
01:30
I Saw Them Holding HandsSouth ParkS21 E7
At dinner, with Tolkien's family, Cartman flips out after hearing that Heidi and Kyle have been spending time together.
11/08/2017
02:01
I Just Wanted Someone to ListenSouth ParkS21 E7
The girls take Heidi out to celebrate her break up with Cartman, but their comments just make her feel worse.
11/08/2017
01:29
I Was Being ManipulatedSouth ParkS21 E7
Heidi breaks things off with Kyle and gets back together with Cartman.
11/08/2017
01:19
It's Recess, BabeSouth ParkS21 E8
At recess, Heidi vents her frustration about the Special Education Department. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Timmy are given everything they need to continue their Water Bear experiments.
11/15/2017
01:22
It's Sure to Be a BlastSouth ParkS21 E8
Nathan and Mimsy present their science fair project to the Special Education class.
11/15/2017
00:55
She's So Mean and AngrySouth ParkS21 E8
Wendy, and the rest of the girls, are worried about Heidi.
11/15/2017
01:47
Water BearsSouth ParkS21 E8
Nathan and Mimsy stop by to see how Jimmy and Timmy's science fair project is going.
11/15/2017
01:26
Judging HeidiSouth ParkS21 E8
Mr. Mackey and Heidi argue about whether or not she will judge the Special Education Science Fair, on Saturday.
11/15/2017
01:23
Interesting ExperimentsSouth ParkS21 E8
Heidi and Cartman try to convince Butters to judge the science fair, but are interrupted when men in dark suits descend upon the school.
11/15/2017
01:07
You're Getting Off TopicSouth ParkS21 E8
While giving a presentation to the school, Heidi and Cartman get into an argument.
11/15/2017
02:15
Reaching New FansSouth ParkS21 E8
Nathan reveals that he and Mimsy are responsible for the Water Bear's evolution. Jimmy and Timmy's mysterious benefactors are not who they appear to be.
11/15/2017
02:12
What's In the BoxSouth ParkS21 E8
As Nathan and the NFL make a breakthrough with the Water Bears, Heidi convinces Mackey and PC Principal to shut down the science fair.
11/15/2017
01:50
I Don't Have to Listen to AnybodySouth ParkS21 E8
Since no one else will act, Heidi decides to take care of the Water Bears herself.
11/15/2017
01:41
It's SaturdaySouth ParkS21 E8
With the science fair cancelled, Heidi and Cartman spend some time together. Meanwhile, after the loss of the Water Bears, the NFL devises a new plan to save the league.
11/15/2017
01:26
Role-Playing, AlrightSouth ParkS21 E9
Mr. Mackey and Miss Conduct try to role-play an appropriate work conversation.
11/29/2017
01:26
Comedy GeniusesSouth ParkS21 E9
Terrance and Phillip pitch their new show idea to Netflix.
11/29/2017
01:10
Let Cartman Have ItSouth ParkS21 E9
Cartman and Heidi get into a hallway brawl because Cartman wants to watch Terrance & Phillip, with his friends, instead of going out on date night with Heidi.
11/29/2017
01:16
I'll Give you Two PesosSouth ParkS21 E9
All the kids, except Kyle, enjoy the "New Terrance & Phillip Show."
11/29/2017
01:34
With A Little LoveSouth ParkS21 E9
Vice Principal Strong Woman addresses the faculty of South Park Elementary, but PC Principal has something else on his mind.
11/29/2017