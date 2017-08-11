Interesting Experiments

South Park

Season 21 E 8 • 11/15/2017

Heidi and Cartman try to convince Butters to judge the science fair, but are interrupted when men in dark suits descend upon the school.

01:12

It's Not Safe
South ParkS21 E7

As his supporters conspire, President Garrison is not worried about his latest poll numbers.
11/08/2017
01:30

I Saw Them Holding Hands
South ParkS21 E7

At dinner, with Tolkien's family, Cartman flips out after hearing that Heidi and Kyle have been spending time together.
11/08/2017
00:48

KYYYYYYYLLLLLLEEE!
South ParkS21 E7

Kyle and Cartman get into a fight at school.
11/08/2017
02:01

I Just Wanted Someone to Listen
South ParkS21 E7

The girls take Heidi out to celebrate her break up with Cartman, but their comments just make her feel worse.
11/08/2017
01:29

I Was Being Manipulated
South ParkS21 E7

Heidi breaks things off with Kyle and gets back together with Cartman.
11/08/2017
01:19

It's Recess, Babe
South ParkS21 E8

At recess, Heidi vents her frustration about the Special Education Department. Meanwhile, Jimmy and Timmy are given everything they need to continue their Water Bear experiments.
11/15/2017
01:22

It's Sure to Be a Blast
South ParkS21 E8

Nathan and Mimsy present their science fair project to the Special Education class.
11/15/2017
00:55

She's So Mean and Angry
South ParkS21 E8

Wendy, and the rest of the girls, are worried about Heidi.
11/15/2017
01:47

Water Bears
South ParkS21 E8

Nathan and Mimsy stop by to see how Jimmy and Timmy's science fair project is going.
11/15/2017
01:26

Judging Heidi
South ParkS21 E8

Mr. Mackey and Heidi argue about whether or not she will judge the Special Education Science Fair, on Saturday.
11/15/2017
01:23

01:07

You're Getting Off Topic
South ParkS21 E8

While giving a presentation to the school, Heidi and Cartman get into an argument.
11/15/2017
02:15

Reaching New Fans
South ParkS21 E8

Nathan reveals that he and Mimsy are responsible for the Water Bear's evolution. Jimmy and Timmy's mysterious benefactors are not who they appear to be.
11/15/2017
02:12

What's In the Box
South ParkS21 E8

As Nathan and the NFL make a breakthrough with the Water Bears, Heidi convinces Mackey and PC Principal to shut down the science fair.
11/15/2017
01:50

I Don't Have to Listen to Anybody
South ParkS21 E8

Since no one else will act, Heidi decides to take care of the Water Bears herself.
11/15/2017
01:41

It's Saturday
South ParkS21 E8

With the science fair cancelled, Heidi and Cartman spend some time together. Meanwhile, after the loss of the Water Bears, the NFL devises a new plan to save the league.
11/15/2017
01:26

Role-Playing, Alright
South ParkS21 E9

Mr. Mackey and Miss Conduct try to role-play an appropriate work conversation.
11/29/2017
01:26

Comedy Geniuses
South ParkS21 E9

Terrance and Phillip pitch their new show idea to Netflix.
11/29/2017
01:10

Let Cartman Have It
South ParkS21 E9

Cartman and Heidi get into a hallway brawl because Cartman wants to watch Terrance & Phillip, with his friends, instead of going out on date night with Heidi.
11/29/2017
01:16

I'll Give you Two Pesos
South ParkS21 E9

All the kids, except Kyle, enjoy the "New Terrance & Phillip Show."
11/29/2017
01:34

With A Little Love
South ParkS21 E9

Vice Principal Strong Woman addresses the faculty of South Park Elementary, but PC Principal has something else on his mind.
11/29/2017