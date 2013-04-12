South Park
From One Redskin to Another
Season 18 E 1 • 09/24/2014
Dan Snyder, of the Washington Redskins, visits the boys' corporate headquarters to plead with them to change their name.
01:06
EVERYBODY REALLY LIKED HIMMM!!South ParkS17 E9
During Randy's security pep talk, he loses another good man.
12/04/2013
00:49
JUST DO IT!!South ParkS17 E9
George RR Martin finally arrives at the mall to cut the ribbon.
12/04/2013
01:12
Let's Finish It!!South ParkS17 E9
Randy and the Mall Guards find out about the Red Robbin Wedding, while Bill Gates and the President of Sony throw down.
12/04/2013
00:59
Black Friday Is OverSouth ParkS17 E9
The boys make their way through the remnants of the Black Friday carnage and claim their prize.
12/04/2013
00:57
You Okay, Bro?South ParkS18 E1
Meanwhile at Stan and Kyle's start-up company, they also have disagreements about their new company's direction.
09/24/2014
00:40
Furry Balls Plopped Menacingly On The Table, INC.South ParkS18 E1
The boys settle on a start-up name, but it doesn't quite roll off the tongue.
09/24/2014
01:26
Dense Boner ForestSouth ParkS18 E1
The boys brainstorm names for their new start-up company.
09/24/2014
01:32
Washington Redskins?South ParkS18 E1
Cartman comes up with the greatest company name ever, and the boys begin to set up their corporate headquarters.
09/24/2014
00:50
Washington Redskins' KickstarterSouth ParkS18 E1
The boys' new business venture makes the news.
09/24/2014
02:24
From One Redskin to AnotherSouth ParkS18 E1
09/24/2014
01:57
Pissing on Public OpinionSouth ParkS18 E1
The boys become divided over the direction of their company.
09/24/2014
01:44
Goodell-BotSouth ParkS18 E1
Dan Snyder visits NFL headquarters to speak with Rodger Goodell and the other team owners.
09/24/2014
01:35
Cartman's KeynoteSouth ParkS18 E1
Cartman holds a media event to reveal exciting new changes to the Washington Redskins organization.
09/24/2014
00:51
Somebody Killed Kickstarter!!South ParkS18 E1
While celebrating Deadline Day, the boys discover Kickstarter is offline.
09/24/2014
01:25
A Merger?!South ParkS18 E1
With Kickstarter down, the boys reconcile their differences and decide on a new direction for their company.
09/24/2014
00:57
New and Improved LogoSouth ParkS18 E1
The boys hold another media event to reveal their latest improvements to the Washington Redskins.
09/24/2014
01:07
CHANGE YOUR NAME!South ParkS18 E1
Disgusted by the horrible defeat of the Redskins at the hands of the Cowboys, an angry mob descends upon the boys' company.
09/24/2014
01:37
Alright, Next Caller!South ParkS18 E2
The boys go on the radio to promote their epic party honoring Scott Malkinson.
10/01/2014
01:15
Gluten Free, Mkay?South ParkS18 E2
Mr. Mackey reminds the faculty AGAIN about the benefits of his gluten free life style.
10/01/2014