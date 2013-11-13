South Park

00:50

A Dying Breed
South ParkS17 E7

Stan and his Playstation army discuss their battle plans.
11/13/2013
01:17

Brack Friday Bunduru
South ParkS17 E7

The President of Sony hears about the upcoming console war and raises the stakes.
11/13/2013
01:09

Ate My Son 'Fer A Blu-ray Player
South ParkS17 E9

Channel 9 News interviews a Black Friday shopper outside the South Park Mall.
12/04/2013
01:36

He's Lying To You!!
South ParkS17 E9

Cartman and Stan discuss their plans in the Enchanted Garden, only to be interrupted by the old man again.
12/04/2013
01:24

Completely Betrayed
South ParkS17 E9

Kyle visits a captive Stan and apologizes.
12/04/2013
01:06

EVERYBODY REALLY LIKED HIMMM!!
South ParkS17 E9

During Randy's security pep talk, he loses another good man.
12/04/2013
00:49

JUST DO IT!!
South ParkS17 E9

George RR Martin finally arrives at the mall to cut the ribbon.
12/04/2013
01:12

Let's Finish It!!
South ParkS17 E9

Randy and the Mall Guards find out about the Red Robbin Wedding, while Bill Gates and the President of Sony throw down.
12/04/2013
00:59

Black Friday Is Over
South ParkS17 E9

The boys make their way through the remnants of the Black Friday carnage and claim their prize.
12/04/2013
00:57

You Okay, Bro?
South ParkS18 E1

Meanwhile at Stan and Kyle's start-up company, they also have disagreements about their new company's direction.
09/24/2014
00:40

Furry Balls Plopped Menacingly On The Table, INC.
South ParkS18 E1

The boys settle on a start-up name, but it doesn't quite roll off the tongue.
09/24/2014
01:26

Dense Boner Forest
South ParkS18 E1

The boys brainstorm names for their new start-up company.
09/24/2014
01:32

Washington Redskins?
South ParkS18 E1

Cartman comes up with the greatest company name ever, and the boys begin to set up their corporate headquarters.
09/24/2014
00:50

Washington Redskins' Kickstarter
South ParkS18 E1

The boys' new business venture makes the news.
09/24/2014
02:24

From One Redskin to Another
South ParkS18 E1

Dan Snyder, of the Washington Redskins, visits the boys' corporate headquarters to plead with them to change their name.
09/24/2014
01:57

Pissing on Public Opinion
South ParkS18 E1

The boys become divided over the direction of their company.
09/24/2014
01:44

Goodell-Bot
South ParkS18 E1

Dan Snyder visits NFL headquarters to speak with Rodger Goodell and the other team owners.
09/24/2014
01:35

Cartman's Keynote
South ParkS18 E1

Cartman holds a media event to reveal exciting new changes to the Washington Redskins organization.
09/24/2014
00:51

Somebody Killed Kickstarter!!
South ParkS18 E1

While celebrating Deadline Day, the boys discover Kickstarter is offline.
09/24/2014
01:25

A Merger?!
South ParkS18 E1

With Kickstarter down, the boys reconcile their differences and decide on a new direction for their company.
09/24/2014
00:57

New and Improved Logo
South ParkS18 E1

The boys hold another media event to reveal their latest improvements to the Washington Redskins.
09/24/2014