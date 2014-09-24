South Park
Dripping in Bitches
Season 18 E 2 • 10/01/2014
After their start-up business fails, the boys return to school... only to find that everyone is pissed off at them.
More
Watching
02:24
From One Redskin to AnotherSouth ParkS18 E1
Dan Snyder, of the Washington Redskins, visits the boys' corporate headquarters to plead with them to change their name.
09/24/2014
01:57
Pissing on Public OpinionSouth ParkS18 E1
The boys become divided over the direction of their company.
09/24/2014
01:44
Goodell-BotSouth ParkS18 E1
Dan Snyder visits NFL headquarters to speak with Rodger Goodell and the other team owners.
09/24/2014
01:35
Cartman's KeynoteSouth ParkS18 E1
Cartman holds a media event to reveal exciting new changes to the Washington Redskins organization.
09/24/2014
00:51
Somebody Killed Kickstarter!!South ParkS18 E1
While celebrating Deadline Day, the boys discover Kickstarter is offline.
09/24/2014
01:25
A Merger?!South ParkS18 E1
With Kickstarter down, the boys reconcile their differences and decide on a new direction for their company.
09/24/2014
00:57
New and Improved LogoSouth ParkS18 E1
The boys hold another media event to reveal their latest improvements to the Washington Redskins.
09/24/2014
01:07
CHANGE YOUR NAME!South ParkS18 E1
Disgusted by the horrible defeat of the Redskins at the hands of the Cowboys, an angry mob descends upon the boys' company.
09/24/2014
01:15
Gluten Free, Mkay?South ParkS18 E2
Mr. Mackey reminds the faculty AGAIN about the benefits of his gluten free life style.
10/01/2014
01:37
Alright, Next Caller!South ParkS18 E2
The boys go on the radio to promote their epic party honoring Scott Malkinson.
10/01/2014
02:00
Dripping in BitchesSouth ParkS18 E2
After their start-up business fails, the boys return to school... only to find that everyone is pissed off at them.
10/01/2014
01:07
People Still Won't Talk to UsSouth ParkS18 E2
The boys come up with a brilliant plan to win back their friends.
10/01/2014
02:02
It Will Make Your Dick Fly OffSouth ParkS18 E2
The USDA's Nutrition Advisor explains exactly what gluten is.
10/01/2014
01:20
Burn You Bastard!!South ParkS18 E2
The townspeople celebrate the destruction of a wheat field. Meanwhile, the USDA goes into crisis mode.
10/01/2014
00:43
What's the Point?South ParkS18 E2
With all snacks gone, Cartman struggles to get out of bed.
10/01/2014
01:19
You Wanna See My Dick?!?South ParkS18 E2
After Randy's house is investigated for gluten exposure, he is quarantined.
10/01/2014
01:12
All Out of ToppingsSouth ParkS18 E2
At the Gluten Quarantine Center, a detainee finally gives in to gluten.
10/01/2014
01:42
Bailing On The PartySouth ParkS18 E2
The boys go on the radio to cancel their party, but it only pisses people off more.
10/01/2014
01:16
Flip the PyramidSouth ParkS18 E2
In the midst of the gluten crisis, Cartman calls the USDA with a crucial piece of information.
10/01/2014