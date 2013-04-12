South Park

Screw Video Games!

Season 17 E 9 • 12/04/2013

After finally playing the Xbox One, the boys decide to go outside and play instead.

On His Way
South ParkS17 E9

At the South Park Mall, everyone awaits the arrival of this year's honorary ribbon cutter, who is traveling by horseback.
12/04/2013
00:53

This Is V.I.P.
South ParkS17 E9

As everyone prepares for the Red Robin wedding, Kyle discovers that something has happened to Stan.
12/04/2013
01:24

Completely Betrayed
South ParkS17 E9

Kyle visits a captive Stan and apologizes.
12/04/2013
01:06

EVERYBODY REALLY LIKED HIMMM!!
South ParkS17 E9

During Randy's security pep talk, he loses another good man.
12/04/2013
00:49

JUST DO IT!!
South ParkS17 E9

George RR Martin finally arrives at the mall to cut the ribbon.
12/04/2013
01:39

The Red Robin Wedding
South ParkS17 E9

Both factions gather to celebrate the wedding. Meanwhile, George RR Martin shares a few words about his wiener.
12/04/2013
00:45

Who's Betrayal Is This?!?
South ParkS17 E9

Bill Gates and the President of Sony make a surprise appearance at the Red Robin Wedding.
12/04/2013
01:12

Let's Finish It!!
South ParkS17 E9

Randy and the Mall Guards find out about the Red Robbin Wedding, while Bill Gates and the President of Sony throw down.
12/04/2013
01:51

The Battle of Black Friday
South ParkS17 E9

The doors to the Mall finally open and the Black Friday mayhem is in full force. Meanwhile, a winner is crowned at the Red Robin Wedding.
12/04/2013
00:59

Black Friday Is Over
South ParkS17 E9

The boys make their way through the remnants of the Black Friday carnage and claim their prize.
12/04/2013
01:13

