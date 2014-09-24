South Park

Alright, Next Caller!

Season 18 E 2 • 10/01/2014

The boys go on the radio to promote their epic party honoring Scott Malkinson.

Washington Redskins' Kickstarter
South ParkS18 E1

The boys' new business venture makes the news.
09/24/2014
02:24

From One Redskin to Another
South ParkS18 E1

Dan Snyder, of the Washington Redskins, visits the boys' corporate headquarters to plead with them to change their name.
09/24/2014
01:57

Pissing on Public Opinion
South ParkS18 E1

The boys become divided over the direction of their company.
09/24/2014
01:44

Goodell-Bot
South ParkS18 E1

Dan Snyder visits NFL headquarters to speak with Rodger Goodell and the other team owners.
09/24/2014
01:35

Cartman's Keynote
South ParkS18 E1

Cartman holds a media event to reveal exciting new changes to the Washington Redskins organization.
09/24/2014
00:51

Somebody Killed Kickstarter!!
South ParkS18 E1

While celebrating Deadline Day, the boys discover Kickstarter is offline.
09/24/2014
01:25

A Merger?!
South ParkS18 E1

With Kickstarter down, the boys reconcile their differences and decide on a new direction for their company.
09/24/2014
00:57

New and Improved Logo
South ParkS18 E1

The boys hold another media event to reveal their latest improvements to the Washington Redskins.
09/24/2014
01:07

CHANGE YOUR NAME!
South ParkS18 E1

Disgusted by the horrible defeat of the Redskins at the hands of the Cowboys, an angry mob descends upon the boys' company.
09/24/2014
01:15

Gluten Free, Mkay?
South ParkS18 E2

Mr. Mackey reminds the faculty AGAIN about the benefits of his gluten free life style.
10/01/2014
01:37

Alright, Next Caller!
South ParkS18 E2

The boys go on the radio to promote their epic party honoring Scott Malkinson.
10/01/2014
02:00

Dripping in Bitches
South ParkS18 E2

After their start-up business fails, the boys return to school... only to find that everyone is pissed off at them.
10/01/2014
01:07

People Still Won't Talk to Us
South ParkS18 E2

The boys come up with a brilliant plan to win back their friends.
10/01/2014
02:02

It Will Make Your Dick Fly Off
South ParkS18 E2

The USDA's Nutrition Advisor explains exactly what gluten is.
10/01/2014
01:20

Burn You Bastard!!
South ParkS18 E2

The townspeople celebrate the destruction of a wheat field. Meanwhile, the USDA goes into crisis mode.
10/01/2014
00:43

What's the Point?
South ParkS18 E2

With all snacks gone, Cartman struggles to get out of bed.
10/01/2014
01:19

You Wanna See My Dick?!?
South ParkS18 E2

After Randy's house is investigated for gluten exposure, he is quarantined.
10/01/2014
01:25

You Gonna Eat Those Pancakes?
South ParkS18 E2

Aunt Jemima visits Cartman in a dream.
10/01/2014
01:12

All Out of Toppings
South ParkS18 E2

At the Gluten Quarantine Center, a detainee finally gives in to gluten.
10/01/2014
01:42

Bailing On The Party
South ParkS18 E2

The boys go on the radio to cancel their party, but it only pisses people off more.
10/01/2014
01:16

Flip the Pyramid
South ParkS18 E2

In the midst of the gluten crisis, Cartman calls the USDA with a crucial piece of information.
10/01/2014