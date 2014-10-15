South Park
Hypocrite Dick Spy
Season 18 E 5 • 10/29/2014
With the Neighborhood Watch in full effect, Kyle blames Cartman for the influx of drones.
01:48
It's Just So Damn Handy!South ParkS18 E4
After unveiling the new Tesla D, Elon Musk discusses his concerns about the growing threat of Handicar.
10/15/2014
01:46
On The Brink of Wacky RacesSouth ParkS18 E4
Nathan challenges Timmy to a friendly race. Meanwhile, the news spreads about the return of Wacky Races.
10/15/2014
01:17
Mathew McConaughey is a Handicar DriverSouth ParkS18 E4
The townspeople panic to stockpile cereal. Meanwhile, the Handicar drivers all rally behind Timmy.
10/15/2014
01:32
Giggling GulchSouth ParkS18 E4
The Wacky Races get started, and Nathan reveals his plan to sabotage Handicar.
10/15/2014
01:09
Out Of QueefsSouth ParkS18 E4
The Wacky Races continue as the first few cars battle to transport the passenger.
10/15/2014
01:02
I Don't Wanna Go To Camp!!South ParkS18 E4
Nathan has some communication problems with his Mom.
10/15/2014
01:12
You Got A Problem, Stotch?!South ParkS18 E5
Craig's Dad angrily confronts Butters' Dad about the drone spying on his wife.
10/29/2014
01:14
We've Got Full Bush!South ParkS18 E5
Cartman, Butters and Kenny take the drone for a spin through the neighborhood.
10/29/2014
01:56
Full Metal BushSouth ParkS18 E5
Cartman breaks his silence about Craig's Mom's bush, and Butters confronts him after everyone at school finds out about it.
10/29/2014
01:01
Hypocrite Dick SpySouth ParkS18 E5
10/29/2014
01:16
It Flies By ItselfSouth ParkS18 E5
After it's "eerie behavior", Butters' Dad tries to return his drone.
10/29/2014
01:54
Privacy Is GoneSouth ParkS18 E5
Craig's parents go to the police to try and get help. Meanwhile, Butters confronts Cartman about continuing to exploit Craig's mom.
10/29/2014
01:08
Drones Are...Spooky?South ParkS18 E5
Butters' Dad shares his growing concerns about the drone hobby with Randy.
10/29/2014
00:43
Drone RiotsSouth ParkS18 E5
After news spreads about the Police's use of excessive force, the town breaks out into full scale drone riots.
10/29/2014
01:41
Behind The BUSHSouth ParkS18 E5
During an interview with Mrs. Tucker, Butters' Dad hijacks the video feed to warn people about drones.
10/29/2014
01:28
I Just Want to End ThisSouth ParkS18 E5
Butters confronts Cartman about coming clean. Meanwhile, Butters' Dad tries to put an end to his drone hobby once and for all.
10/29/2014
01:13
Drones Can't Resist BushSouth ParkS18 E5
Amid the standoff between civilian and police drones, Cartman finds a way to use "Craig's Mom" to solve the problem.
10/29/2014
01:31
Gargantuan Thicket of Madness!South ParkS18 E5
After being saved by Craig's Mom, the whole town gathers to honor her bush.
10/29/2014
01:39
I Mean, Come OnSouth ParkS18 E6
The boys talk to Stan about missing school, and then confront Jimmy about pushing the game on other kids.
11/05/2014