It's Just So Damn Handy!

Season 18 E 4 • 10/15/2014

After unveiling the new Tesla D, Elon Musk discusses his concerns about the growing threat of Handicar.

Big Ol' Fat Cissy
South ParkS18 E3

E! News reports about Lorde's silence. Meanwhile, Cartman and Butters confront Stan for being "intolerant".
10/08/2014
01:16

South ParkS18 E3

10/08/2014
01:26

Lorde's New Song
South ParkS18 E3

Everyone in South Park hears Lorde's awesome new song.
10/08/2014
01:05

Stan's Bathroom
South ParkS18 E3

At a school assembly, Principal Victoria announces they're getting rid of the transgender bathroom.
10/08/2014
01:39

Our Handicar's Here
South ParkS18 E4

Timmy's new transportation company takes South Park by storm.
10/15/2014
01:28

Psyched for Summer Camp?!
South ParkS18 E4

Counselor Steve goes over the fundraising totals for the Summer Camp Charity Drive.
10/15/2014
01:35

Kill the Snake
South ParkS18 E4

The cab drivers assemble to discuss what to do about Handicar, while Nathan and Mimsy offer up a solution.
10/15/2014
01:31

We Got A MESSAGE For Ya!
South ParkS18 E4

The Cab Drivers try to send Timmy a "message"... but it doesn't work.
10/15/2014
02:02

Kiss Your Business Goodbye
South ParkS18 E4

Nathan plots to take down Handicar from the inside, by sexually harassing customers.
10/15/2014
00:51

Earn Your Handicap
South ParkS18 E4

Butters' Dad joins the new fleet of Handicar drivers.
10/15/2014
01:48

After unveiling the new Tesla D, Elon Musk discusses his concerns about the growing threat of Handicar.
10/15/2014
01:46

On The Brink of Wacky Races
South ParkS18 E4

Nathan challenges Timmy to a friendly race. Meanwhile, the news spreads about the return of Wacky Races.
10/15/2014
01:17

Mathew McConaughey is a Handicar Driver
South ParkS18 E4

The townspeople panic to stockpile cereal. Meanwhile, the Handicar drivers all rally behind Timmy.
10/15/2014
01:32

Giggling Gulch
South ParkS18 E4

The Wacky Races get started, and Nathan reveals his plan to sabotage Handicar.
10/15/2014
01:09

Out Of Queefs
South ParkS18 E4

The Wacky Races continue as the first few cars battle to transport the passenger.
10/15/2014
01:02

I Don't Wanna Go To Camp!!
South ParkS18 E4

Nathan has some communication problems with his Mom.
10/15/2014
01:12

You Got A Problem, Stotch?!
South ParkS18 E5

Craig's Dad angrily confronts Butters' Dad about the drone spying on his wife.
10/29/2014
01:11

I'm So Bored
South ParkS18 E5

Cartman discovers Butter's dad has a drone.
10/29/2014
01:14

We've Got Full Bush!
South ParkS18 E5

Cartman, Butters and Kenny take the drone for a spin through the neighborhood.
10/29/2014
01:56

Full Metal Bush
South ParkS18 E5

Cartman breaks his silence about Craig's Mom's bush, and Butters confronts him after everyone at school finds out about it.
10/29/2014
01:01

Hypocrite Dick Spy
South ParkS18 E5

With the Neighborhood Watch in full effect, Kyle blames Cartman for the influx of drones.
10/29/2014