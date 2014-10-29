South Park
I Just Want to End This
Season 18 E 5 • 10/29/2014
Butters confronts Cartman about coming clean. Meanwhile, Butters' Dad tries to put an end to his drone hobby once and for all.
01:12
You Got A Problem, Stotch?!South ParkS18 E5
Craig's Dad angrily confronts Butters' Dad about the drone spying on his wife.
10/29/2014
01:14
We've Got Full Bush!South ParkS18 E5
Cartman, Butters and Kenny take the drone for a spin through the neighborhood.
10/29/2014
01:56
Full Metal BushSouth ParkS18 E5
Cartman breaks his silence about Craig's Mom's bush, and Butters confronts him after everyone at school finds out about it.
10/29/2014
01:01
Hypocrite Dick SpySouth ParkS18 E5
With the Neighborhood Watch in full effect, Kyle blames Cartman for the influx of drones.
10/29/2014
01:16
It Flies By ItselfSouth ParkS18 E5
After it's "eerie behavior", Butters' Dad tries to return his drone.
10/29/2014
01:54
Privacy Is GoneSouth ParkS18 E5
Craig's parents go to the police to try and get help. Meanwhile, Butters confronts Cartman about continuing to exploit Craig's mom.
10/29/2014
01:08
Drones Are...Spooky?South ParkS18 E5
Butters' Dad shares his growing concerns about the drone hobby with Randy.
10/29/2014
00:43
Drone RiotsSouth ParkS18 E5
After news spreads about the Police's use of excessive force, the town breaks out into full scale drone riots.
10/29/2014
01:41
Behind The BUSHSouth ParkS18 E5
During an interview with Mrs. Tucker, Butters' Dad hijacks the video feed to warn people about drones.
10/29/2014
01:28
10/29/2014
01:13
Drones Can't Resist BushSouth ParkS18 E5
Amid the standoff between civilian and police drones, Cartman finds a way to use "Craig's Mom" to solve the problem.
10/29/2014
01:31
Gargantuan Thicket of Madness!South ParkS18 E5
After being saved by Craig's Mom, the whole town gathers to honor her bush.
10/29/2014
01:39
I Mean, Come OnSouth ParkS18 E6
The boys talk to Stan about missing school, and then confront Jimmy about pushing the game on other kids.
11/05/2014
01:43
Seeing Through The CharadeSouth ParkS18 E6
The Prince of Canada and Minister of Mobile Gaming explain the model behind "freemium" games to Terrance and Phillip.
11/05/2014
01:04
I HAD a ProblemSouth ParkS18 E6
Stan's parents confront him about his reckless mobile spending. Later, they discuss where his addictive tendencies came from.
11/05/2014
00:57
Everyone Is Doing This?South ParkS18 E6
Terrance and Phillip get a lesson on the five principles of "freemium" games.
11/05/2014
01:12
Please Drink ResponsiblySouth ParkS18 E6
The Canadian Government vows to start an awareness campaign about playing mobile games in moderation.
11/05/2014
01:12
You Two Have DemonsSouth ParkS18 E6
Randy takes Stan to the casino to witness Grandpa Marsh's gambling, and then confronts them both about their addictions.
11/05/2014
01:08
I LOST MY CRUTCHES!South ParkS18 E6
Jimmy comes clean about his own mobile gaming demons.
11/05/2014