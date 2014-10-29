South Park

Gargantuan Thicket of Madness!

Season 18 E 5 • 10/29/2014

After being saved by Craig's Mom, the whole town gathers to honor her bush.

01:14

We've Got Full Bush!
South ParkS18 E5

Cartman, Butters and Kenny take the drone for a spin through the neighborhood.
10/29/2014
01:56

Full Metal Bush
South ParkS18 E5

Cartman breaks his silence about Craig's Mom's bush, and Butters confronts him after everyone at school finds out about it.
10/29/2014
01:01

Hypocrite Dick Spy
South ParkS18 E5

With the Neighborhood Watch in full effect, Kyle blames Cartman for the influx of drones.
10/29/2014
01:16

It Flies By Itself
South ParkS18 E5

After it's "eerie behavior", Butters' Dad tries to return his drone.
10/29/2014
01:54

Privacy Is Gone
South ParkS18 E5

Craig's parents go to the police to try and get help. Meanwhile, Butters confronts Cartman about continuing to exploit Craig's mom.
10/29/2014
01:08

Drones Are...Spooky?
South ParkS18 E5

Butters' Dad shares his growing concerns about the drone hobby with Randy.
10/29/2014
00:43

Drone Riots
South ParkS18 E5

After news spreads about the Police's use of excessive force, the town breaks out into full scale drone riots.
10/29/2014
01:41

Behind The BUSH
South ParkS18 E5

During an interview with Mrs. Tucker, Butters' Dad hijacks the video feed to warn people about drones.
10/29/2014
01:28

I Just Want to End This
South ParkS18 E5

Butters confronts Cartman about coming clean. Meanwhile, Butters' Dad tries to put an end to his drone hobby once and for all.
10/29/2014
01:13

Drones Can't Resist Bush
South ParkS18 E5

Amid the standoff between civilian and police drones, Cartman finds a way to use "Craig's Mom" to solve the problem.
10/29/2014
01:31

01:39

