South Park

Being a Superhero Means…

Season 21 E 4 • 10/11/2017

After learning the reason Coon and Friends are losing fans on social media, they decide to stand together against Professor Chaos.

01:12

We Have to Come to School On Monday
South ParkS21 E3

Just like Columbus, Cartman inspires the school to not give up on the dream of a day off.
09/27/2017
01:49

We Need to Do the Test Again
South ParkS21 E3

Randy hopes are dashed when he learns that his DNA test was inconclusive and he will need to be retested.
09/27/2017
01:47

Earth Wasn’t Big Enough For Neanderthals
South ParkS21 E3

Randy gets his DNA results and a big surprise.
09/27/2017
01:19

Allow Yourself to Feel
South ParkS21 E3

Randy, finally caught in all his lies, learns something about about himself.
09/27/2017
01:20

What is a Holiday?
South ParkS21 E3

Randy convinces the school board to keep the school holiday, but with a new name.
09/27/2017
01:13

I Was Invited, By People
South ParkS21 E4

After the Town Hall meeting, Mark Zuckerberg visits a few of the residents of South Park.
10/11/2017
01:28

Welcome to Coon and Friends
South ParkS21 E4

After a successful tryout, Fast Pass becomes the newest member of the Coon and Friends.
10/11/2017
01:23

I'm Not Looking at Boobies?
South ParkS21 E4

Professor Chaos launches his next diabolical plot, on Facebook, to destroy the Coon and Friends.
10/11/2017
01:14

Mixing of Truth and Fiction
South ParkS21 E4

The parents of South Park's children are concerned with the terrible "news' they are reading on Facebook and take steps to confront the problem.
10/11/2017
01:09

Self Sustaining Chaos Machine
South ParkS21 E4

Professor Chaos welcomes his newest minion and explains more about his latest scheme to bring Chaos to the world.
10/11/2017
02:00

01:06

You're Green Lit
South ParkS21 E4

The Coon and Friends pitch their franchise idea to Netflix, but find out their Facebook reputation has spread further than they thought.
10/11/2017
01:30

Benefit From Pandemonium
South ParkS21 E4

While Professor Chaos congratulates his employees on their outstanding work, the Coon and Friends storm his secret hideout only to discover Chaos is being protected by Mark Zuckerberg.
10/11/2017
01:21

Who Invited Him Here?
South ParkS21 E4

The entire town goes to the police for help with Mark Zuckerberg, but realize they invited this upon themselves.
10/11/2017
02:50

Facebook Says Its True
South ParkS21 E4

As Mark Zuckerberg shows the people of South Park how unblockable he is, Coon and Friends devise a plan to defeat him.
10/11/2017
01:23

You're Both Grounded
South ParkS21 E4

After learning of all the trouble Butters has caused, Stephen does some serious grounding.
10/11/2017
01:22

It's Civil War
South ParkS21 E4

After defeating Professor Chaos and Facebook, the Coon and Friends can't agree on their franchise plan and decide to go their separate ways.
10/11/2017
01:35

I Don't Want Cake!
South ParkS21 E5

There's an unfortunate death at Marcus' birthday party.
10/18/2017
01:42

Did You Bring Grandpa a Present?
South ParkS21 E5

Stan visits his Grandpa at the retirement community and gets tricked into running an errand for him.
10/18/2017
02:37

Marcus is On the Warpath
South ParkS21 E5

Marcus is looking for the source of the drugs killing beloved entertainers. Meanwhile Stan, Cartman, Kenny and Kyle realize they may have been duped by Grandpa Marsh.
10/18/2017
01:34

Do What She Says
South ParkS21 E5

While confronting his grandpa about the drugs, Stan meets Ms. McGullicutty.
10/18/2017