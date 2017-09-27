South Park
Who Invited Him Here?
Season 21 E 4 • 10/11/2017
The entire town goes to the police for help with Mark Zuckerberg, but realize they invited this upon themselves.
01:19
Allow Yourself to FeelSouth ParkS21 E3
Randy, finally caught in all his lies, learns something about about himself.
09/27/2017
01:20
What is a Holiday?South ParkS21 E3
Randy convinces the school board to keep the school holiday, but with a new name.
09/27/2017
01:13
I Was Invited, By PeopleSouth ParkS21 E4
After the Town Hall meeting, Mark Zuckerberg visits a few of the residents of South Park.
10/11/2017
01:28
Welcome to Coon and FriendsSouth ParkS21 E4
After a successful tryout, Fast Pass becomes the newest member of the Coon and Friends.
10/11/2017
01:23
I'm Not Looking at Boobies?South ParkS21 E4
Professor Chaos launches his next diabolical plot, on Facebook, to destroy the Coon and Friends.
10/11/2017
01:14
Mixing of Truth and FictionSouth ParkS21 E4
The parents of South Park's children are concerned with the terrible "news' they are reading on Facebook and take steps to confront the problem.
10/11/2017
01:09
Self Sustaining Chaos MachineSouth ParkS21 E4
Professor Chaos welcomes his newest minion and explains more about his latest scheme to bring Chaos to the world.
10/11/2017
02:00
Being a Superhero Means…South ParkS21 E4
After learning the reason Coon and Friends are losing fans on social media, they decide to stand together against Professor Chaos.
10/11/2017
01:06
You're Green LitSouth ParkS21 E4
The Coon and Friends pitch their franchise idea to Netflix, but find out their Facebook reputation has spread further than they thought.
10/11/2017
01:30
Benefit From PandemoniumSouth ParkS21 E4
While Professor Chaos congratulates his employees on their outstanding work, the Coon and Friends storm his secret hideout only to discover Chaos is being protected by Mark Zuckerberg.
10/11/2017
01:21
02:50
Facebook Says Its TrueSouth ParkS21 E4
As Mark Zuckerberg shows the people of South Park how unblockable he is, Coon and Friends devise a plan to defeat him.
10/11/2017
01:23
You're Both GroundedSouth ParkS21 E4
After learning of all the trouble Butters has caused, Stephen does some serious grounding.
10/11/2017
01:22
It's Civil WarSouth ParkS21 E4
After defeating Professor Chaos and Facebook, the Coon and Friends can't agree on their franchise plan and decide to go their separate ways.
10/11/2017
01:35
I Don't Want Cake!South ParkS21 E5
There's an unfortunate death at Marcus' birthday party.
10/18/2017
01:42
Did You Bring Grandpa a Present?South ParkS21 E5
Stan visits his Grandpa at the retirement community and gets tricked into running an errand for him.
10/18/2017
02:37
Marcus is On the WarpathSouth ParkS21 E5
Marcus is looking for the source of the drugs killing beloved entertainers. Meanwhile Stan, Cartman, Kenny and Kyle realize they may have been duped by Grandpa Marsh.
10/18/2017
01:34
Do What She SaysSouth ParkS21 E5
While confronting his grandpa about the drugs, Stan meets Ms. McGullicutty.
10/18/2017
01:06
A Concerned Member of the PublicSouth ParkS21 E5
The coroner tries to discover the reason behind the latest entertainers' death in South Park. After the autopsy, Marcus makes a startling discovery.
10/18/2017
01:06
It's Like We Threw Grandpa AwaySouth ParkS21 E5
Stan and Randy discuss Grandpa Marsh's living arrangements. Meanwhile, Butters and Kyle make the next "delivery" for Stan.
10/18/2017