South Park

Did You Bring Grandpa a Present?

Season 21 E 5 • 10/18/2017

Stan visits his Grandpa at the retirement community and gets tricked into running an errand for him.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:14

Mixing of Truth and Fiction
South ParkS21 E4

The parents of South Park's children are concerned with the terrible "news' they are reading on Facebook and take steps to confront the problem.
10/11/2017
01:09

Self Sustaining Chaos Machine
South ParkS21 E4

Professor Chaos welcomes his newest minion and explains more about his latest scheme to bring Chaos to the world.
10/11/2017
02:00

Being a Superhero Means…
South ParkS21 E4

After learning the reason Coon and Friends are losing fans on social media, they decide to stand together against Professor Chaos.
10/11/2017
01:06

You're Green Lit
South ParkS21 E4

The Coon and Friends pitch their franchise idea to Netflix, but find out their Facebook reputation has spread further than they thought.
10/11/2017
01:30

Benefit From Pandemonium
South ParkS21 E4

While Professor Chaos congratulates his employees on their outstanding work, the Coon and Friends storm his secret hideout only to discover Chaos is being protected by Mark Zuckerberg.
10/11/2017
01:21

Who Invited Him Here?
South ParkS21 E4

The entire town goes to the police for help with Mark Zuckerberg, but realize they invited this upon themselves.
10/11/2017
02:50

Facebook Says Its True
South ParkS21 E4

As Mark Zuckerberg shows the people of South Park how unblockable he is, Coon and Friends devise a plan to defeat him.
10/11/2017
01:23

You're Both Grounded
South ParkS21 E4

After learning of all the trouble Butters has caused, Stephen does some serious grounding.
10/11/2017
01:22

It's Civil War
South ParkS21 E4

After defeating Professor Chaos and Facebook, the Coon and Friends can't agree on their franchise plan and decide to go their separate ways.
10/11/2017
01:35

I Don't Want Cake!
South ParkS21 E5

There's an unfortunate death at Marcus' birthday party.
10/18/2017
01:42

Did You Bring Grandpa a Present?
South ParkS21 E5

Stan visits his Grandpa at the retirement community and gets tricked into running an errand for him.
10/18/2017
02:37

Marcus is On the Warpath
South ParkS21 E5

Marcus is looking for the source of the drugs killing beloved entertainers. Meanwhile Stan, Cartman, Kenny and Kyle realize they may have been duped by Grandpa Marsh.
10/18/2017
01:34

Do What She Says
South ParkS21 E5

While confronting his grandpa about the drugs, Stan meets Ms. McGullicutty.
10/18/2017
01:06

A Concerned Member of the Public
South ParkS21 E5

The coroner tries to discover the reason behind the latest entertainers' death in South Park. After the autopsy, Marcus makes a startling discovery.
10/18/2017
01:06

It's Like We Threw Grandpa Away
South ParkS21 E5

Stan and Randy discuss Grandpa Marsh's living arrangements. Meanwhile, Butters and Kyle make the next "delivery" for Stan.
10/18/2017
01:21

Locked Up In Here
South ParkS21 E5

A montage of daily life at Shady Acres.
10/18/2017
01:01

I Will Bring You Down
South ParkS21 E5

Marcus threatens to expose Stan as the source of all the opioids flooding South Park.
10/18/2017
01:31

Something Stinks
South ParkS21 E5

Randy and Sharon stop by to visit Grandpa Marsh and have a run in with Ms. McGullicutty.
10/18/2017
00:50

Old People Pushing Pills
South ParkS21 E5

Stan begs Cartman, Kenny, Butters and Kenny to help him save his Grandpa. Cartman comes up with a plan.
10/18/2017
00:57

You've Got to Squeal
South ParkS21 E5

After another "celebrity" overdoses at a birthday party, Marcus races to find the truth.
10/18/2017
01:45

Another Kids Choir
South ParkS21 E5

While Cartman, Kenny, Kyle and Butters entertain the residents of Shady Acres, Stan sneaks into Ms. McGullicutty's room.
10/18/2017