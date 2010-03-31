South Park

It Shrinks

Season 14 E 3 • 03/31/2010

A wave of change sweeps South Park, but Randy gives Sharon a souvenir to remember.

01:17

A Risky Business
South ParkS14 E3

Cartman finds a source for his addiction, but winds up owing them big time.
03/31/2010
01:03

It's Like a Hoppity Hop!
South ParkS14 E3

After visiting the weed store, Randy finds a new use for his balls.
03/31/2010
00:57

You Got The Stuff?
South ParkS14 E3

The chicken deal goes down.
03/31/2010
01:02

Women Love Huge Balls?
South ParkS14 E3

At poker night, Randy brags about his big balls.
03/31/2010
01:34

The Balls On Those Guys
South ParkS14 E3

Cartman gets further involved with the chicken syndicate, while swollen balls take South Park by storm.
03/31/2010
01:31

Chickenface
South ParkS14 E3

Eric sits down and gets serious with the chicken supplier.
03/31/2010
01:31

My Eyes Are Up Here
South ParkS14 E3

Randy's swollen balls are starting to get in the way of his weed habit.
03/31/2010
01:05

The New Boss
South ParkS14 E3

Eric takes over the chicken operation.
03/31/2010
00:54

What's Ridiculous?
South ParkS14 E3

The men with cancer protest outside of the weed shop.
03/31/2010
01:14

We Had A Problem
South ParkS14 E3

Cartman's chicken scheme gets a little out of hand.
03/31/2010
00:59

01:13

I Made A Friend Today!!
South ParkS14 E4

Kip Drordy makes a new friend.
04/07/2010
01:28

So I'm Not Your Friend Then?
South ParkS14 E4

Everyone gets involved in social networking.
04/07/2010
01:07

Relationship Status
South ParkS14 E4

Stan has trouble adjusting to the world of social networking.
04/07/2010
01:00

Mad Friends
South ParkS14 E4

Cartman gets into the economics of social networking with his kick-ass podcast.
04/07/2010
01:24

No Friends
South ParkS14 E4

When things start to go sour, Kyle turns to his REALLY good friend.
04/07/2010
01:55

Poke Your Grandma
South ParkS14 E4

Stan literally gets sucked into social networking.
04/07/2010
01:34

Looking For Quality Friends
South ParkS14 E4

Kyle and Cartman go on Chat Roulette to look for some quality internet friends.
04/07/2010
01:31

Let The Game Commence
South ParkS14 E4

Stan's profile is forced to compete in the gaming arena.
04/07/2010
01:22

Powerful Profiles
South ParkS14 E4

Kyle and Cartman finally find a quality friend on Chat Roulette, while Stan's profile goes rogue.
04/07/2010
02:20

Profile Stan Marsh
South ParkS14 E4

Stan's profile holds a huge chat party.
04/07/2010