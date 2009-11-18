South Park
So I'm Not Your Friend Then?
Season 14 E 4 • 04/07/2010
Everyone gets involved in social networking.
More
Watching
01:26
The Pi Pi's No Good At SwimmingSouth ParkS13 E14
The boys meet Pi Pi and find there's only one way to survive.
11/18/2009
01:28
Almost All PeeSouth ParkS13 E14
Officials are concerned about the high pee levels at the water park.
11/18/2009
01:50
Facing a Major CrisisSouth ParkS14 E1
The CDC discusses the recent outbreak of sex addiction in the country.
03/17/2010
02:39
Nice Lady with the Handkerchief TestSouth ParkS14 E1
The 4th graders all get tested for sexual addiction.
03/17/2010
00:49
PRE-NUP POWER-UP!!South ParkS14 E1
Cartman and Stan really get into the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010
01:07
What Exactly Are We Doing NOW?South ParkS14 E1
Cartman and Stan get more into the video game, while Butters and Kyle continue therapy.
03/17/2010
01:29
Find the Wizard AlienSouth ParkS14 E1
The S.W.A.T. team descends on Independence Hall as the search for the alien heats up.
03/17/2010
01:54
Killing the AddictionSouth ParkS14 E1
Kyle and Butters join the government's hunt for the evil wizard alien.
03/17/2010
01:28
So I'm Not Your Friend Then?South ParkS14 E4
Everyone gets involved in social networking.
04/07/2010
01:07
Relationship StatusSouth ParkS14 E4
Stan has trouble adjusting to the world of social networking.
04/07/2010
01:00
Mad FriendsSouth ParkS14 E4
Cartman gets into the economics of social networking with his kick-ass podcast.
04/07/2010
01:24
No FriendsSouth ParkS14 E4
When things start to go sour, Kyle turns to his REALLY good friend.
04/07/2010
01:34
Looking For Quality FriendsSouth ParkS14 E4
Kyle and Cartman go on Chat Roulette to look for some quality internet friends.
04/07/2010
01:31
Let The Game CommenceSouth ParkS14 E4
Stan's profile is forced to compete in the gaming arena.
04/07/2010
01:22
Powerful ProfilesSouth ParkS14 E4
Kyle and Cartman finally find a quality friend on Chat Roulette, while Stan's profile goes rogue.
04/07/2010