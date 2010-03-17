South Park

You Got The Stuff?

Season 14 E 3 • 03/31/2010

The chicken deal goes down.

01:29

Find the Wizard Alien
South ParkS14 E1

The S.W.A.T. team descends on Independence Hall as the search for the alien heats up.
03/17/2010
01:54

Killing the Addiction
South ParkS14 E1

Kyle and Butters join the government's hunt for the evil wizard alien.
03/17/2010
01:43

Sex Addiction Is No More
South ParkS14 E1

The nation is saved from the sex epidemic and the healing process can finally begin.
03/17/2010
02:15

We Only Sell Marijuana Here
South ParkS14 E3

The boys after-practice tradition hits a serious road block.
03/31/2010
01:01

No Referral
South ParkS14 E3

Randy gets his physical and is pissed to discover he's in perfect health.
03/31/2010
01:02

DRIVE FASTER!!
South ParkS14 E3

Cartman and his mom drive to the nearest chicken joint, only to get more bad news.
03/31/2010
02:07

Microwaving Your Balls
South ParkS14 E3

Randy tries his best to get cancer, while Cartman tries to fight his addiction.
03/31/2010
01:29

Buffalo Soldier
South ParkS14 E3

Randy finally gets his prescription for weed.
03/31/2010
01:17

A Risky Business
South ParkS14 E3

Cartman finds a source for his addiction, but winds up owing them big time.
03/31/2010
01:03

It's Like a Hoppity Hop!
South ParkS14 E3

After visiting the weed store, Randy finds a new use for his balls.
03/31/2010
00:57

You Got The Stuff?
South ParkS14 E3

The chicken deal goes down.
03/31/2010
01:02

Women Love Huge Balls?
South ParkS14 E3

At poker night, Randy brags about his big balls.
03/31/2010
01:34

The Balls On Those Guys
South ParkS14 E3

Cartman gets further involved with the chicken syndicate, while swollen balls take South Park by storm.
03/31/2010
01:31

Chickenface
South ParkS14 E3

Eric sits down and gets serious with the chicken supplier.
03/31/2010
01:31

My Eyes Are Up Here
South ParkS14 E3

Randy's swollen balls are starting to get in the way of his weed habit.
03/31/2010
01:05

The New Boss
South ParkS14 E3

Eric takes over the chicken operation.
03/31/2010
00:54

What's Ridiculous?
South ParkS14 E3

The men with cancer protest outside of the weed shop.
03/31/2010
01:14

We Had A Problem
South ParkS14 E3

Cartman's chicken scheme gets a little out of hand.
03/31/2010
00:59

It Shrinks
South ParkS14 E3

A wave of change sweeps South Park, but Randy gives Sharon a souvenir to remember.
03/31/2010
01:13

I Made A Friend Today!!
South ParkS14 E4

Kip Drordy makes a new friend.
04/07/2010
01:28

So I'm Not Your Friend Then?
South ParkS14 E4

Everyone gets involved in social networking.
04/07/2010