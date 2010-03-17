South Park
The Balls On Those Guys
Season 14 E 3 • 03/31/2010
Cartman gets further involved with the chicken syndicate, while swollen balls take South Park by storm.
Sex Addiction Is No MoreSouth ParkS14 E1
The nation is saved from the sex epidemic and the healing process can finally begin.
03/17/2010
02:15
We Only Sell Marijuana HereSouth ParkS14 E3
The boys after-practice tradition hits a serious road block.
03/31/2010
01:01
No ReferralSouth ParkS14 E3
Randy gets his physical and is pissed to discover he's in perfect health.
03/31/2010
01:02
DRIVE FASTER!!South ParkS14 E3
Cartman and his mom drive to the nearest chicken joint, only to get more bad news.
03/31/2010
02:07
Microwaving Your BallsSouth ParkS14 E3
Randy tries his best to get cancer, while Cartman tries to fight his addiction.
03/31/2010
01:17
A Risky BusinessSouth ParkS14 E3
Cartman finds a source for his addiction, but winds up owing them big time.
03/31/2010
01:03
It's Like a Hoppity Hop!South ParkS14 E3
After visiting the weed store, Randy finds a new use for his balls.
03/31/2010
01:02
Women Love Huge Balls?South ParkS14 E3
At poker night, Randy brags about his big balls.
03/31/2010
01:34
The Balls On Those GuysSouth ParkS14 E3
03/31/2010
01:31
ChickenfaceSouth ParkS14 E3
Eric sits down and gets serious with the chicken supplier.
03/31/2010
01:31
My Eyes Are Up HereSouth ParkS14 E3
Randy's swollen balls are starting to get in the way of his weed habit.
03/31/2010
00:54
What's Ridiculous?South ParkS14 E3
The men with cancer protest outside of the weed shop.
03/31/2010
00:59
It ShrinksSouth ParkS14 E3
A wave of change sweeps South Park, but Randy gives Sharon a souvenir to remember.
03/31/2010
01:28
