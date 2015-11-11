South Park
Not Enough Time to Deal with ISIS
Season 19 E 7 • 11/11/2015
Jimmy’s parents confront him about his new club and can’t believe what they hear. Meanwhile the citizens of South Park try to apologize to the police and ask for help ridding the town of ISIS, but the police are too busy.
01:10
Barabrady Gets FiredSouth ParkS19 E7
After the shooting at South Park elementary, the mayor has no choice but to fire Officer Barbrady.
11/11/2015
01:54
Are They of a Minority Persuasion?South ParkS19 E7
Kenny’s family asks the police for help with all of the homeless around their house, but the police refuse to help. Meanwhile, Barbrady comes to terms with being fired.
11/11/2015
01:25
Ninjas Are GaySouth ParkS19 E7
Cartman discovers that Kenny and Tolkien are playing ninjas in the abandoned SoDoSoPa. Meanwhile the ninjas are mistaken for terrorists.
11/11/2015
00:44
We Don’t Need CopsSouth ParkS19 E7
Randy confronts an off-duty Police Officer at Skeeter’s Wine Bar and the town begins to realize they don’t need cops any more.
11/11/2015
01:32
Go Shoot Those KidsSouth ParkS19 E7
The Mayor and Randy convince Barbrady to take back his old job and deal with the ISIS threat.
11/11/2015
01:23
Jews Cannot Be NinjasSouth ParkS19 E7
Cartman tries once again to convince the ninjas to kick Kyle out of the club but his plan backfires. Meanwhile Barbrady begins his assault on the ISIS headquarters
11/11/2015
01:00
Gay vs. ScarySouth ParkS19 E7
Randy finally realizes who the suspected ISIS terrorists really are and rushes off to save Stan.
11/11/2015
00:51
Don't Make This End ViolentlySouth ParkS19 E7
As the ninjas vote whether or not to kick Cartman out, Barbrady arrives and tries to reason with the ISIS terrorists.
11/11/2015
01:04
Ninja Training BeginsSouth ParkS19 E7
Cartman worries he may get kicked out of the Ninja club and tries to convince the rest of the ninjas to kick Kyle out instead.
11/11/2015
01:24
No to Pigs!South ParkS19 E7
The townsfolk hold a protest outside the South Park Police Station and they let the Police know exactly how they feel.
11/11/2015
01:49
01:23
Real Ninjas Want to Talk To UsSouth ParkS19 E7
The ninjas are contacted by a mysterious “ninja” from overseas who offers to offers to help in their cause.
11/11/2015
01:39
Fired AgainSouth ParkS19 E7
After shooting another minority child, Barbrady is relieved of duty again while the rest of the police force cleans up the homeless problem.
11/11/2015
00:44
A Little Girl Named… LeslieSouth ParkS19 E7
Barbrady is confronted by a mysterious man who reveals a secret about why South Park is changing.
11/11/2015
02:22
Are You Going to Break HIS Legs?South ParkS19 E8
The first meeting between Jimmy and PC Principal does not go well when they don’t see eye-to-eye on editorial direction of the school newspaper.
11/18/2015
01:23
It’s Not a News Story!?South ParkS19 E8
Stephen falls down the rabbit hole of on-line ads and sponsored content.
11/18/2015
02:07
I’m Not Confused At AllSouth ParkS19 E8
PC Principal enlists Nathan to help Jimmy understand why the “R” word is a no-no word.
11/18/2015
01:10
Principal Victoria ReturnsSouth ParkS19 E8
After a Presidential Debate, Mr. Garrison and Caitlyn Jenner get an ominous visit from Principal Victoria.
11/18/2015
01:13
Would That Be Acceptable?South ParkS19 E8
Jimmy makes a startling discovery while attending a special event at the PC Delta house.
11/18/2015
00:57
We’re Being VictimizedSouth ParkS19 E8
After the party at PC Delta, Jimmy reveals what “PC” really stands for.
11/18/2015