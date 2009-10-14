South Park

Facing a Major Crisis

Season 14 E 1 • 03/17/2010

The CDC discusses the recent outbreak of sex addiction in the country.

01:29

Go Get Some
South ParkS13 E9

Butters finally puckers up and kisses a girl.
10/14/2009
01:42

STRETCH!
South ParkS13 E9

Sergeant Yates goes really, really undercover.
10/14/2009
01:18

You Took My Girl AND My Job!
South ParkS13 E10

The boys get all pumped for a professional wrestling match.
10/21/2009
01:50

The Fine Sport of Wrastling
South ParkS13 E10

The boys sign up for South Park Elementary's Junior Wrestling Club, only to realize that real wrestling is totally lame.
10/21/2009
00:25

That Does It!
South ParkS13 E13

Butters rallies a charge against Wendy.
11/11/2009
01:50

Pi Pi's Splashtown
South ParkS13 E14

The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
01:21

Almost All P, No H
South ParkS13 E14

The police quarantine the water park and try to figure out what to do.
11/18/2009
01:30

IT'S-A-DA-PEE!
South ParkS13 E14

Disaster strikes the water park.
11/18/2009
01:47

The Myan's Predicted This
South ParkS13 E14

Cartman does some calculations and makes a shocking discovery.
11/18/2009
01:28

Almost All Pee
South ParkS13 E14

Officials are concerned about the high pee levels at the water park.
11/18/2009
01:50

02:39

Nice Lady with the Handkerchief Test
South ParkS14 E1

The 4th graders all get tested for sexual addiction.
03/17/2010
01:29

Find the Wizard Alien
South ParkS14 E1

The S.W.A.T. team descends on Independence Hall as the search for the alien heats up.
03/17/2010
01:54

Killing the Addiction
South ParkS14 E1

Kyle and Butters join the government's hunt for the evil wizard alien.
03/17/2010
01:13

I Made A Friend Today!!
South ParkS14 E4

Kip Drordy makes a new friend.
04/07/2010
01:00

Mad Friends
South ParkS14 E4

Cartman gets into the economics of social networking with his kick-ass podcast.
04/07/2010
01:24

No Friends
South ParkS14 E4

When things start to go sour, Kyle turns to his REALLY good friend.
04/07/2010
01:34

Looking For Quality Friends
South ParkS14 E4

Kyle and Cartman go on Chat Roulette to look for some quality internet friends.
04/07/2010
01:31

Let The Game Commence
South ParkS14 E4

Stan's profile is forced to compete in the gaming arena.
04/07/2010
00:48

Ending a Friendship
South ParkS14 E4

Kyle finally abandons Kip Drordy as his friend.
04/07/2010
01:00

Jersey Party At Sizzler
South ParkS14 E9

The boys discuss the Jersey problem...and then come face to face with it.
10/13/2010