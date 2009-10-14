IT'S-A-DA-PEE!

Watching
01:39
Sting OperationSouth ParkS13 E9
Sergeant Yates hears about a prostituion company in South Park and sets out to stop it.
10/14/2009
02:11
No More Playtime For YouSouth ParkS13 E9
Now that he's a man, Butters decides it's time for him to start making money.
10/14/2009
02:01
All About Knowing the GameSouth ParkS13 E9
Butters attends the Players' Ball to learn more about being a successful pimp.
10/14/2009
01:18
You Took My Girl AND My Job!South ParkS13 E10
The boys get all pumped for a professional wrestling match.
10/21/2009
01:50
The Fine Sport of WrastlingSouth ParkS13 E10
The boys sign up for South Park Elementary's Junior Wrestling Club, only to realize that real wrestling is totally lame.
10/21/2009
01:50
Pi Pi's SplashtownSouth ParkS13 E14
The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
01:21
Almost All P, No HSouth ParkS13 E14
The police quarantine the water park and try to figure out what to do.
11/18/2009
01:47
The Myan's Predicted ThisSouth ParkS13 E14
Cartman does some calculations and makes a shocking discovery.
11/18/2009
01:28
Almost All PeeSouth ParkS13 E14
Officials are concerned about the high pee levels at the water park.
11/18/2009
01:50
Facing a Major CrisisSouth ParkS14 E1
The CDC discusses the recent outbreak of sex addiction in the country.
03/17/2010
02:39
Nice Lady with the Handkerchief TestSouth ParkS14 E1
The 4th graders all get tested for sexual addiction.
03/17/2010
01:29
Find the Wizard AlienSouth ParkS14 E1
The S.W.A.T. team descends on Independence Hall as the search for the alien heats up.
03/17/2010
01:54
Killing the AddictionSouth ParkS14 E1
Kyle and Butters join the government's hunt for the evil wizard alien.
03/17/2010
01:00
Mad FriendsSouth ParkS14 E4
Cartman gets into the economics of social networking with his kick-ass podcast.
04/07/2010
01:24
No FriendsSouth ParkS14 E4
When things start to go sour, Kyle turns to his REALLY good friend.
04/07/2010