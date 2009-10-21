South Park

You Gotta Swim!

Season 13 E 14 • 11/18/2009

Kyle is stranded in the ocean of pee. Meanwhile, Cartman finds rescue at the hands of minorities.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:40

Smackdown
South ParkS13 E10

The Wrestling Takedown Federation presents its finest performance to date...Smackdown.
10/21/2009
02:28

Wrestling Takedown Federation
South ParkS13 E10

The Wrestling Takedown Federation is born and the rednecks buy into the action.
10/21/2009
01:50

The Fine Sport of Wrastling
South ParkS13 E10

The boys sign up for South Park Elementary's Junior Wrestling Club, only to realize that real wrestling is totally lame.
10/21/2009
00:25

That Does It!
South ParkS13 E13

Butters rallies a charge against Wendy.
11/11/2009
01:50

Pi Pi's Splashtown
South ParkS13 E14

The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
01:50

Pi Pi's Splashtown
South ParkS13 E14

The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
01:21

Almost All P, No H
South ParkS13 E14

The police quarantine the water park and try to figure out what to do.
11/18/2009
01:02

Drink the Pee
South ParkS13 E14

Kyle prepares for his big dive.
11/18/2009
02:12

Not My Waterpark
South ParkS13 E14

Cartman sings a heartfelt ode about how his water park isn't the way he remembered it.
11/18/2009
01:30

IT'S-A-DA-PEE!
South ParkS13 E14

Disaster strikes the water park.
11/18/2009
02:12

You Gotta Swim!
South ParkS13 E14

Kyle is stranded in the ocean of pee. Meanwhile, Cartman finds rescue at the hands of minorities.
11/18/2009
01:48

The Antidote
South ParkS13 E14

The scientists think they have an antidote and Randy volunteers to be the human test subject.
11/18/2009
01:47

The Myan's Predicted This
South ParkS13 E14

Cartman does some calculations and makes a shocking discovery.
11/18/2009
01:26

The Pi Pi's No Good At Swimming
South ParkS13 E14

The boys meet Pi Pi and find there's only one way to survive.
11/18/2009
01:28

Almost All Pee
South ParkS13 E14

Officials are concerned about the high pee levels at the water park.
11/18/2009
01:50

Facing a Major Crisis
South ParkS14 E1

The CDC discusses the recent outbreak of sex addiction in the country.
03/17/2010
02:39

Nice Lady with the Handkerchief Test
South ParkS14 E1

The 4th graders all get tested for sexual addiction.
03/17/2010
00:49

PRE-NUP POWER-UP!!
South ParkS14 E1

Cartman and Stan really get into the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010
01:21

Sex Addicts
South ParkS14 E1

Kyle and Butters join some celebrities in sex rehab.
03/17/2010
01:07

What Exactly Are We Doing NOW?
South ParkS14 E1

Cartman and Stan get more into the video game, while Butters and Kyle continue therapy.
03/17/2010
01:29

Find the Wizard Alien
South ParkS14 E1

The S.W.A.T. team descends on Independence Hall as the search for the alien heats up.
03/17/2010