Understanding the Outbreak

Season 14 E 1 • 03/17/2010

The scientists test the effects of money on chimpanzees.

01:48

The Antidote
South ParkS13 E14

The scientists think they have an antidote and Randy volunteers to be the human test subject.
11/18/2009
01:47

The Myan's Predicted This
South ParkS13 E14

Cartman does some calculations and makes a shocking discovery.
11/18/2009
01:26

The Pi Pi's No Good At Swimming
South ParkS13 E14

The boys meet Pi Pi and find there's only one way to survive.
11/18/2009
01:28

Almost All Pee
South ParkS13 E14

Officials are concerned about the high pee levels at the water park.
11/18/2009
01:36

Turkey Day With Tiger
South ParkS14 E1

The boys play the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010
01:50

Facing a Major Crisis
South ParkS14 E1

The CDC discusses the recent outbreak of sex addiction in the country.
03/17/2010
02:39

Nice Lady with the Handkerchief Test
South ParkS14 E1

The 4th graders all get tested for sexual addiction.
03/17/2010
02:14

What Handkerchief?
South ParkS14 E1

The CDC addresses the growing threat, while the boys struggle to cope with their addiction.
03/17/2010
00:49

PRE-NUP POWER-UP!!
South ParkS14 E1

Cartman and Stan really get into the new Tiger Woods video game.
03/17/2010
01:21

Sex Addicts
South ParkS14 E1

Kyle and Butters join some celebrities in sex rehab.
03/17/2010
01:14

01:28

Turd in the Punch Bowl
South ParkS14 E1

The sex addicts review the fundamental problem behind their addiction.
03/17/2010
01:37

The Only Explanation
South ParkS14 E1

The scientists voice their concerns about an epidemic to President Obama.
03/17/2010
01:07

What Exactly Are We Doing NOW?
South ParkS14 E1

Cartman and Stan get more into the video game, while Butters and Kyle continue therapy.
03/17/2010
01:29

Find the Wizard Alien
South ParkS14 E1

The S.W.A.T. team descends on Independence Hall as the search for the alien heats up.
03/17/2010
01:54

Killing the Addiction
South ParkS14 E1

Kyle and Butters join the government's hunt for the evil wizard alien.
03/17/2010
01:13

I Made A Friend Today!!
South ParkS14 E4

Kip Drordy makes a new friend.
04/07/2010
01:28

So I'm Not Your Friend Then?
South ParkS14 E4

Everyone gets involved in social networking.
04/07/2010
01:07

Relationship Status
South ParkS14 E4

Stan has trouble adjusting to the world of social networking.
04/07/2010
01:00

Mad Friends
South ParkS14 E4

Cartman gets into the economics of social networking with his kick-ass podcast.
04/07/2010
01:24

No Friends
South ParkS14 E4

When things start to go sour, Kyle turns to his REALLY good friend.
04/07/2010