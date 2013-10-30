South Park
Israel Freaking Rocks!
Season 17 E 6 • 11/06/2013
People of all religions continue to celebrate world peace with Van Halen.
01:32
Canadian Health CareSouth ParkS17 E5
Kyle visits the Canadian Minister of Health to discuss the medication Ike's been given.
10/30/2013
00:26
Huuuuut... HIKE!South ParkS17 E5
Problems with the team's quarterback keep getting worse.
10/30/2013
01:13
I Wouldn't Mind Hittin' ThatSouth ParkS17 E5
The Canadian Minister of Health sets things right with his wife, while Ike gets back to his old self.
10/30/2013
01:54
I Was Wrong, KyleSouth ParkS17 E6
Cartman humbly apologizes, and shows the whole school the red headed cow.
11/06/2013
01:39
JEW Like YOU, MkaySouth ParkS17 E6
Representatives from Israel visit the school to speak with Kyle about the Red Heifer.
11/06/2013
02:43
Are You Sure, Fart Boy?South ParkS17 E6
Cartman and Fart Boy are honored in Israel, but Stan intervenes with the truth about the Red Cow.
11/06/2013
01:05
Ginger Cow In The NewsSouth ParkS17 E6
Word of the Ginger Cow spreads across newsrooms of the world, and the reporters all share the same reaction.
11/06/2013
01:41
Armageddon Terms CommitteeSouth ParkS17 E6
While discussing terms of war, the Muslims, Christians and Jews decide instead to sacrifice the Red Heifer.
11/06/2013
01:31
HELLO ISRAEL!South ParkS17 E6
Jews, Christians, and Muslims have united, ushering in 10 years of Van Halen.
11/06/2013
00:58
Endure All The FartsSouth ParkS17 E6
Kyle is visited by God and given some reassuring words.
11/06/2013
00:38
02:08
And Now, Winter Comes Again...South ParkS17 E7
The boys begin to train for the big fight. Meanwhile, Randy hears about the horrors of last year's Black Friday.
11/13/2013
01:15
New RecruitsSouth ParkS17 E7
Randy joins a fresh batch of mall cops as they prepare for Black Friday.
11/13/2013
01:43
Fighters of ZaronSouth ParkS17 E7
Cartman gathers all the boys together and unveils his plan to get the next gen gaming systems.
11/13/2013
00:53
It's A Family TraditionSouth ParkS17 E7
Channel 9 news interviews excited Black Friday shoppers.
11/13/2013
01:41
Big Dong And ProsperSouth ParkS17 E7
Cartman recruits the help of the Federation kids, while the boys discover a new Black Friday threat.
11/13/2013
01:56
Battle Lines Are Being DrawnSouth ParkS17 E7
Stan tries to recruit the Goth Kids, while Cartman has a serious talk with Lady McCormick.
11/13/2013
00:50
A Dying BreedSouth ParkS17 E7
Stan and his Playstation army discuss their battle plans.
11/13/2013
01:17
Brack Friday BunduruSouth ParkS17 E7
The President of Sony hears about the upcoming console war and raises the stakes.
11/13/2013