South Park

You're Going the Wrong Way!

Season 15 E 9 • 10/12/2011

The U.S. Border Patrol watches as Mexicans flood back home.

More

Watch Random Episode

Watching

01:03

I Have Cynicism
South ParkS15 E7

Stan's condition puts a damper on a day out with the boys.
06/08/2011
01:24

Ms. Steamy Nicks
South ParkS15 E7

Randy performs with a special guest.
06/08/2011
01:23

You're A Bummer
South ParkS15 E7

Stan discovers the boys don't want to hang out with him anymore.
06/08/2011
01:25

RATED ARG FOR PIRATES
South ParkS15 E7

The boys go to the movies, but Stan can't keep his mouth shut during the trailers.
06/08/2011
01:43

Landslide
South ParkS15 E7

Everyone reflects on the changes around them.
06/08/2011
01:41

Work Mexican, Work
South ParkS15 E9

Butters tries out his new present and breaks into song.
10/12/2011
01:32

I Am Mantequilla
South ParkS15 E9

Lost in the snow, Butters tries to find his way back to the border.
10/12/2011
00:46

Be Sure To Get The Edges
South ParkS15 E9

Mantequilla finds the comfort of a new home.
10/12/2011
01:06

Game On!!
South ParkS15 E9

Cartman discovers that Butters has yet to cross the border.
10/12/2011
01:25

WE'RE GOING BACK!!
South ParkS15 E9

Mantequilla starts a movement for Mexicans to return home.
10/12/2011
00:54

You're Going the Wrong Way!
South ParkS15 E9

The U.S. Border Patrol watches as Mexicans flood back home.
10/12/2011
01:15

Orgullo de Mantequilla
South ParkS15 E9

Mexicans flee the U.S. in hordes, as Cartman steps up his border patrol game.
10/12/2011
01:49

Border Patrol
South ParkS15 E9

Cartman learns he has a natural talent for protecting America's border.
10/12/2011
01:25

Really Great Amigos
South ParkS15 E9

Surrounded by his Mexican peers, Butters learns the value of true friendship.
10/12/2011
01:31

It's A Mexican!
South ParkS15 E9

Butters finally makes it to the U.S. border, but Cartman refuses to let him cross.
10/12/2011
01:47

BASE!!
South ParkS15 E9

Cartman battles ferociously against Mantequilla to keep him from crossing the border.
10/12/2011
01:23

IT'S BAD, MKAY!!
South ParkS15 E10

The Eavesdropper scandal is finally over, and Lemmiwinks can finally be free of his evil brother.
10/19/2011
01:51

Just Let It Go
South ParkS15 E10

The faculty pleads with Cartman to help them out.
10/19/2011
01:09

Hot Buttcrack
South ParkS15 E10

Stan becomes the latest victim of Eavesdropper.
10/19/2011
01:15

Cartman's Payment
South ParkS15 E10

Cartman and the Faculty put the final touches on their latest scheme.
10/19/2011
00:52

His Heart is Heavy
South ParkS15 E10

Lemmiwinks prepares to face his destiny.
10/19/2011