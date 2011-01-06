South Park
Be Sure To Get The Edges
Season 15 E 9 • 10/12/2011
Mantequilla finds the comfort of a new home.
More
Watching
01:45
He Wouldn't Harm A FlySouth ParkS15 E6
The mystery is solved but the town decides they'd rather have Chinese food.
06/01/2011
01:18
Happy Birthday, Stan!South ParkS15 E7
Stan celebrates his 10th birthday with all the boys.
06/08/2011
02:21
I'm Unhappy, OK?!South ParkS15 E7
The boys ditch Stan, while Sharon and Randy realize they've grown apart.
06/08/2011
01:31
It Sounds Like Poo!!South ParkS15 E7
Randy bumps his first Tween Wave album, while the rest of South Park shares their opinion on the trend.
06/08/2011
01:08
I Don't Like It At AllSouth ParkS15 E7
Stan reveals his true feelings about Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
00:45
It's Called Getting OlderSouth ParkS15 E7
Sharon chastises Randy over his new obsession with Tween Wave.
06/08/2011
01:03
I Have CynicismSouth ParkS15 E7
Stan's condition puts a damper on a day out with the boys.
06/08/2011
01:32
I Am MantequillaSouth ParkS15 E9
Lost in the snow, Butters tries to find his way back to the border.
10/12/2011
01:49
Border PatrolSouth ParkS15 E9
Cartman learns he has a natural talent for protecting America's border.
10/12/2011
01:31
It's A Mexican!South ParkS15 E9
Butters finally makes it to the U.S. border, but Cartman refuses to let him cross.
10/12/2011
01:47
BASE!!South ParkS15 E9
Cartman battles ferociously against Mantequilla to keep him from crossing the border.
10/12/2011
01:23
IT'S BAD, MKAY!!South ParkS15 E10
The Eavesdropper scandal is finally over, and Lemmiwinks can finally be free of his evil brother.
10/19/2011
01:15
Cartman's PaymentSouth ParkS15 E10
Cartman and the Faculty put the final touches on their latest scheme.
10/19/2011