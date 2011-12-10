South Park
The Leader of Mehico
Season 15 E 9 • 10/12/2011
Mantequilla finally proves he truly is a great leader.
More
Watching
01:32
I Am MantequillaSouth ParkS15 E9
Lost in the snow, Butters tries to find his way back to the border.
10/12/2011
01:25
WE'RE GOING BACK!!South ParkS15 E9
Mantequilla starts a movement for Mexicans to return home.
10/12/2011
00:54
You're Going the Wrong Way!South ParkS15 E9
The U.S. Border Patrol watches as Mexicans flood back home.
10/12/2011
01:15
Orgullo de MantequillaSouth ParkS15 E9
Mexicans flee the U.S. in hordes, as Cartman steps up his border patrol game.
10/12/2011
01:49
Border PatrolSouth ParkS15 E9
Cartman learns he has a natural talent for protecting America's border.
10/12/2011
01:25
Really Great AmigosSouth ParkS15 E9
Surrounded by his Mexican peers, Butters learns the value of true friendship.
10/12/2011
01:31
It's A Mexican!South ParkS15 E9
Butters finally makes it to the U.S. border, but Cartman refuses to let him cross.
10/12/2011
01:47
BASE!!South ParkS15 E9
Cartman battles ferociously against Mantequilla to keep him from crossing the border.
10/12/2011
01:08
The Leader of MehicoSouth ParkS15 E9
Mantequilla finally proves he truly is a great leader.
10/12/2011
01:23
IT'S BAD, MKAY!!South ParkS15 E10
The Eavesdropper scandal is finally over, and Lemmiwinks can finally be free of his evil brother.
10/19/2011
01:15
Cartman's PaymentSouth ParkS15 E10
Cartman and the Faculty put the final touches on their latest scheme.
10/19/2011
01:43
I Am CatatafishSouth ParkS15 E10
Catatafish warns the students about the dangers of Wikileaks.
10/19/2011
02:09
Hang On Lemmiwinks!!South ParkS15 E10
The boys enlist Lemmiwinks' help, while the Faculty takes matters into their own hands.
10/19/2011
01:04
Lemmiwinks vs. WikileaksSouth ParkS15 E10
Lemmiwinks finally confronts his brother, Wikileaks.
10/19/2011
00:46
Felt Like a Dream, BroSouth ParkS15 E11
The guys talk about the lack of culture in South Park.
10/26/2011