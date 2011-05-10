South Park

Big Left Turn

Season 15 E 8 • 10/05/2011

Stan finally embraces the concept of change.

01:32

There's A Disease Called Ass Burgers?
South ParkS15 E8

The boys talk about Vaccination Day at school, and Stan's finally had enough.
10/05/2011
01:05

Stan's Bill
South ParkS15 E8

Stan becomes the poster child for Asperger's Syndrome.
10/05/2011
02:09

Burgers In Your Underwear?
South ParkS15 E8

Cartman tries to get diagnosed, while Kyle and Wendy discuss Stan's attitude.
10/05/2011
01:59

A New Patient
South ParkS15 E8

Stan joins the Asperger's treatment group.
10/05/2011
01:48

The Secret Society of Cynics
South ParkS15 E8

Cartman Burger is born. Meanwhile, Stan learns more about his condition.
10/05/2011
01:51

This is About You and Me
South ParkS15 E8

Stan gets plugged into the "real world" and visits Kyle at his new job.
10/05/2011
01:09

Rock Creatures?
South ParkS15 E8

Stan returns to the treatment group to learn more.
10/05/2011
01:06

What Makes Them So Good?!?
South ParkS15 E8

The Fast Food Organizations get together to put a stop to Cartman Burger.
10/05/2011
01:03

Stop Playing Games!
South ParkS15 E8

Stan is recruited to discover the secrets of Cartman Burger.
10/05/2011
01:19

Showdown at Cartman Burger
South ParkS15 E8

Stan is forced to confront Kyle and get information about the secret recipe.
10/05/2011
01:22

01:56

Stick With What You Know
South ParkS15 E8

Things get back to normal for Stan's family.
10/05/2011
01:41

Work Mexican, Work
South ParkS15 E9

Butters tries out his new present and breaks into song.
10/12/2011
01:32

I Am Mantequilla
South ParkS15 E9

Lost in the snow, Butters tries to find his way back to the border.
10/12/2011
00:46

Be Sure To Get The Edges
South ParkS15 E9

Mantequilla finds the comfort of a new home.
10/12/2011
01:06

Game On!!
South ParkS15 E9

Cartman discovers that Butters has yet to cross the border.
10/12/2011
01:25

WE'RE GOING BACK!!
South ParkS15 E9

Mantequilla starts a movement for Mexicans to return home.
10/12/2011
00:54

You're Going the Wrong Way!
South ParkS15 E9

The U.S. Border Patrol watches as Mexicans flood back home.
10/12/2011
01:15

Orgullo de Mantequilla
South ParkS15 E9

Mexicans flee the U.S. in hordes, as Cartman steps up his border patrol game.
10/12/2011
01:49

Border Patrol
South ParkS15 E9

Cartman learns he has a natural talent for protecting America's border.
10/12/2011
01:25

Really Great Amigos
South ParkS15 E9

Surrounded by his Mexican peers, Butters learns the value of true friendship.
10/12/2011