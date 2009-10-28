South Park

Japanese Prison

Season 13 E 11 • 10/28/2009

Stan, Kenny, and Cartman do some hard time in Japan.

02:13

Real, Actual Whale Wars
South ParkS13 E11

Cartman and Kenny join the cast, only to have the Deadliest Catch crew get in their way.
10/28/2009
01:58

The Dolphin Encounter
South ParkS13 E11

The Japanese terrorize aquariums and sea parks across the country.
10/28/2009
01:28

They Don't Really Like Dolphins That Much
South ParkS13 E11

Randy consoles Stan, while the Japanese continue their murderous rampage.
10/28/2009
01:28

Go and Hug a Tree
South ParkS13 E11

Stan tries to rally the boys to his cause.
10/28/2009
01:15

The Fight Is On
South ParkS13 E11

Stan joins forces with the Whale Wars crew.
10/28/2009
01:44

Are We BAD ASSES?!
South ParkS13 E11

The Whale Wars crew is not quite as hardcore as Stan originally hoped.
10/28/2009
01:40

Poker Face
South ParkS13 E11

The Sea Shepherd's new captain takes Whale Wars to the next level.
10/28/2009
01:42

Boosted Ratings
South ParkS13 E11

Stan and his new crew go on Larry King Live.
10/28/2009
01:27

It's Like They Know!
South ParkS13 E11

Just when all seems lost, the whales join the war.
10/28/2009
01:21

BONZAI!!!
South ParkS13 E11

In the face of the new Sea Shepherd captain, the Japanese employ old tactics.
10/28/2009
01:31

02:10

Never Forget What Happened
South ParkS13 E11

The Emperor of Japan shows the boys exactly why the Japanese are upset.
10/28/2009
01:08

The Real Bombers
South ParkS13 E11

The boys finally reveal the truth to the Japanese.
10/28/2009
00:25

01:50

Pi Pi's Splashtown
South ParkS13 E14

The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
01:21

Almost All P, No H
South ParkS13 E14

The police quarantine the water park and try to figure out what to do.
11/18/2009
01:02

Drink the Pee
South ParkS13 E14

Kyle prepares for his big dive.
11/18/2009
02:12

Not My Waterpark
South ParkS13 E14

Cartman sings a heartfelt ode about how his water park isn't the way he remembered it.
11/18/2009
01:30

IT'S-A-DA-PEE!
South ParkS13 E14

Disaster strikes the water park.
11/18/2009
02:12

You Gotta Swim!
South ParkS13 E14

Kyle is stranded in the ocean of pee. Meanwhile, Cartman finds rescue at the hands of minorities.
11/18/2009