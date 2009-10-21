South Park

Are We BAD ASSES?!

Season 13 E 11 • 10/28/2009

The Whale Wars crew is not quite as hardcore as Stan originally hoped.

Three Primary Obstacles
South ParkS13 E10

Cartman calls an emergency meeting to discuss the weak links in their organization.
10/21/2009
01:40

Smackdown
South ParkS13 E10

The Wrestling Takedown Federation presents its finest performance to date...Smackdown.
10/21/2009
02:28

Wrestling Takedown Federation
South ParkS13 E10

The Wrestling Takedown Federation is born and the rednecks buy into the action.
10/21/2009
01:50

The Fine Sport of Wrastling
South ParkS13 E10

The boys sign up for South Park Elementary's Junior Wrestling Club, only to realize that real wrestling is totally lame.
10/21/2009
01:40

This Isn't Wrastling!!
South ParkS13 E10

The wrestling coach recieves some bad news while the boys get the best news our their lives.
10/21/2009
02:13

Real, Actual Whale Wars
South ParkS13 E11

Cartman and Kenny join the cast, only to have the Deadliest Catch crew get in their way.
10/28/2009
01:58

The Dolphin Encounter
South ParkS13 E11

The Japanese terrorize aquariums and sea parks across the country.
10/28/2009
01:28

They Don't Really Like Dolphins That Much
South ParkS13 E11

Randy consoles Stan, while the Japanese continue their murderous rampage.
10/28/2009
01:28

Go and Hug a Tree
South ParkS13 E11

Stan tries to rally the boys to his cause.
10/28/2009
01:15

The Fight Is On
South ParkS13 E11

Stan joins forces with the Whale Wars crew.
10/28/2009
01:44

Are We BAD ASSES?!
South ParkS13 E11

The Whale Wars crew is not quite as hardcore as Stan originally hoped.
10/28/2009
01:40

Poker Face
South ParkS13 E11

The Sea Shepherd's new captain takes Whale Wars to the next level.
10/28/2009
01:42

Boosted Ratings
South ParkS13 E11

Stan and his new crew go on Larry King Live.
10/28/2009
01:27

It's Like They Know!
South ParkS13 E11

Just when all seems lost, the whales join the war.
10/28/2009
01:21

BONZAI!!!
South ParkS13 E11

In the face of the new Sea Shepherd captain, the Japanese employ old tactics.
10/28/2009
01:31

Japanese Prison
South ParkS13 E11

Stan, Kenny, and Cartman do some hard time in Japan.
10/28/2009
02:10

Never Forget What Happened
South ParkS13 E11

The Emperor of Japan shows the boys exactly why the Japanese are upset.
10/28/2009
01:08

The Real Bombers
South ParkS13 E11

The boys finally reveal the truth to the Japanese.
10/28/2009
00:25

That Does It!
South ParkS13 E13

Butters rallies a charge against Wendy.
11/11/2009
01:50

Pi Pi's Splashtown
South ParkS13 E14

The boys head to the water park and start getting wet.
11/18/2009
01:50

